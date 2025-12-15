Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies, Inc. Completes First AI Consumer App Targeting Deployment Across 100+ Countries and 30 Languages

Company to Launch AI Food & Recipe App to Access Trillion-Dollar Global Food Market While Advancing Medical AI Pipeline

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) today announced the completion of its first AI-based consumer application, marking a major milestone in the Company's strategy to build scalable, revenue-generating artificial intelligence platforms while continuing development of advanced medical AI solutions.

The newly completed application is designed for broad consumer adoption and global reach. The app is expected to be deployed in over 100 countries and made available in more than 30 languages, positioning it as a potential high-impact revenue driver for the Company.

"We decided to launch this application first because it offers the greatest consumer reach," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies, Inc. "This is an app that can be used by most people around the world. We believe consumer-facing AI applications like this can become significant revenue drivers over time, while also laying the groundwork for the future AI platforms we are developing."

The initial launch focuses on a dietary and nutrition-based AI application, targeting a multi-billion-dollar global market. The app leverages artificial intelligence to deliver personalized dietary functionality to users in a unique fashion, supporting the Company's broader vision of building accessible, scalable AI solutions.

Importantly, the Company emphasized that this consumer launch does not detract from its core medical initiatives.

"While we are launching a consumer dietary app first due to its market size and adoption potential, we are not losing focus on our medical determinations," Perkins added. "We have also reached a significant milestone in the coding development of our first AI-driven melanoma detection application."

The melanoma detection application is currently under development, with its name and official launch details to be announced in the coming months.

The newly completed consumer app is now entering iOS testing, followed by submission for Google Play Store testing, a process that is expected to take weeks. Upon completion of testing, the Company plans to initiate a coordinated marketing rally and public launch when the name will be announced.

Medical Care Technologies views this milestone as a foundational step in building a diversified AI ecosystem that spans both consumer wellness and advanced medical technology.

About Medical Care Technologies, Inc.

Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is a technology company focused on developing and commercializing artificial intelligence solutions across consumer wellness and medical applications. The Company's strategy centers on creating scalable AI platforms that generate revenue while advancing next-generation healthcare technologies, including diagnostic and medical-imaging-based solutions.

For more information, visit www.medicalcaretechnologies.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected app deployment, market reach, revenue potential, testing timelines, future launches, and ongoing development of medical AI applications. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may affect results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, market acceptance, competition, development timelines, and general economic conditions. Medical Care Technologies, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

