Medical Care Technologies Inc. Ranked #1 on InvestorHub Breakout Boards as Company Expands Across Technology and Collectibles Divisions

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE), a diversified holding company operating at the intersection of technology, wellness, and collectibles, is pleased to announce that it has been ranked #1 on the InvestorHub Breakout Boards, reflecting growing investor confidence and recognition of the company's continued progress.

In recent weeks, Medical Care Technologies has achieved several important milestones, including official approval as both a Google Play and Apple iOS developer, paving the way for the release of its AI-powered wellness and nutrition app on the world's two largest mobile platforms. These advancements align with MDCE's vision to deliver innovative technologies that empower users and position the company within the fast-growing $140 billion digital health and wellness market.

"Our mission is deeply personal," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "After overcoming cancer that devoured a portion of my spine, I've made a full physical recovery and am back in the weight room. That experience fuels my passion to create technology that improves health, strengthens lives, and builds long-term value for our shareholders."

The company's subsidiaries also continue to perform strongly. Infinite Auctions, MDCE's premier collectibles division, will launch its Fall Flash Auction this Saturday at www.infiniteauctions.com, featuring elite game-worn memorabilia and autographs from legends such as Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Tiger Woods. These efforts, alongside the company's growing health-tech initiatives, demonstrate MDCE's balance between innovation, authenticity, and sustainable growth.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. is a diversified holding company focused on technology, collectibles, and digital health innovation. Through its subsidiaries - including Infinite Auctions, a leader in high-end sports memorabilia and collectibles, and Real Game Used (RGU), a technology-driven authentication and provenance platform - MDCE continues to build an ecosystem of integrity, innovation, and investor value.

For more information, visit www.mdcestock.com, www.medicalcaretechnologies.com, www.infiniteauctions.com, and www.realgameuse.com.

