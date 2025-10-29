Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Michael Jordan Game-Worn Memorabilia Headlines Infinite Auctions Fall Flash Auction

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Infinite Auctions, a subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE), is proud to announce the launch of its Fall Flash Auction, opening this Saturday at www.infiniteauctions.com. This special event features a smaller but elite lineup of game-worn memorabilia and autographed collectibles from some of the greatest athletes in sports history.

The Fall Flash Auction will include game-worn items from icons such as Michael Jordan and LeBron James, along with autographs from global legends like Tiger Woods. Several key pieces have been authenticated by Real Game Used (RGU), another MDCE subsidiary recognized for its AI-driven photo matching and artifact authentication technology.

"Our Fall Flash Auction showcases some of the most exclusive memorabilia in the industry," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Infinite Auctions and Medical Care Technologies Inc. "It's a focused event designed to give collectors direct access to rare and authenticated pieces of sports history."

Bidding opens Saturday exclusively at www.infiniteauctions.com.

About Infinite Auctions

Infinite Auctions is a premier auction house specializing in authentic game-worn memorabilia, autographed collectibles, and sports artifacts from the world's most celebrated athletes. As a subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE), Infinite Auctions continues to elevate industry standards in authenticity and innovation.

For more information, visit www.infiniteauctions.com and www.mdcestock.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Medical Care Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

