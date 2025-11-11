

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (MITUF) released a profit for first half that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY7.843 billion, or JPY41.76 per share. This compares with JPY22.229 billion, or JPY116.90 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 8.6% to JPY813.590 billion from JPY890.351 billion last year.



Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY7.843 Bln. vs. JPY22.229 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY41.76 vs. JPY116.90 last year. -Revenue: JPY813.590 Bln vs. JPY890.351 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News