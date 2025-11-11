Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) ("Clear Blue" or the "Company"), the Smart Off-Grid Company, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a CA$1.5M order for its Micro product from its partner, iSat Africa ("iSat"). iSat is expanding its network of operational telecom sites in The Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, Liberia, and Zambia.

The order is expected to ship throughout the next two quarters with potential for follow-on contracts in 2026 and beyond. Along with the continued rollout of new telecom sites, Clear Blue is playing a key role in launching a new Energy-as-a-Service offering provided by iSat.

iSat purchased its first Clear Blue system in 2020 and has since strengthened its partnership through the announcement of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in 2022 along with an ongoing flow of purchase orders.

"Using Clear Blue's Smart Power technology, along with their business and service teams, has been instrumental in supporting our telecom growth and expansion across Africa," stated Rakesh Kukreja, CEO of iSat Africa. "We are now increasing our investments and roll out targets going forward."

"iSat has been successful in developing a Network-as-a-Service model that is scalable and profitable," said Miriam Tuerk, CEO & Co-Founder of Clear Blue. "They have focused on specific countries where solar must be a core energy source. Together, this has given them a great base of service to execute this growth plan. We are pleased and honored to work with iSat and look forward to expanding our partnership in the future."

According to McKinsey, Sub-Saharan Africa is among the world's most underserved regions in telecommunications, with a mobile penetration rate of about 27% in 2023, below the global average of 69%. Africa's population is rapidly expanding and over 60% is under age 25, fueling a growing demand for internet and cellular services (World Economic Forum). The high cost and environmental impact of diesel generators have accelerated the shift toward solar powered telecom infrastructure, Clear Blue's specialty, which offer more reliable and cost-effective energy alternatives for the continent's expanding connectivity needs.

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies provides Smart Off-Grid power solutions and services for mission-critical infrastructure such as telecommunications, Internet of Things (IoT), and street lighting. The Company's technology enables cost savings, predictive maintenance, and reliable power in remote or challenging environments.

About iSAT Africa

iSAT Africa is an integrated communications services provider specializing in Network as a Service (NaaS), Backhaul as a Service, and Energy as a Service. These services are transforming the connectivity landscape in Africa by offering scalable, cost-effective solutions that bridge the digital divide. iSAT Africa's NaaS model leverages cutting-edge technology and a flexible financial framework, enabling seamless network deployment across both urban and rural areas without the need for upfront investments. With support for LTE, 5G, and high-speed satellite services, NaaS enhances communication and operational efficiency even in the most underserved regions. All services are powered by renewable energy, promoting environmental sustainability while making telecom sites commercially viable.

