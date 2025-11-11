

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Orix Corporation (IX, 8591.T), a Japanese financial service provider, and Qatar Investment Authority, or QIA, announced on Tuesday that they have inked a deal to launch a private equity fund of $2.5 billion.



Makoto Inoue, CEO of Orix, said: 'This partnership is the next logical step on the path to improving the corporate value of companies with high-growth potential. Increasing the portion of third-party funds in ORIX's investment portfolio will enhance capital efficiency and help further grow our asset management business. This partnership is a key strategic move to help realize our long-term growth strategy.'



The proposed fund, OQCI Fund LP, will invest in Japanese companies, primarily targeting business succession, privatization of listed companies, and carve-outs with an investment size of at least $200 million per investment.



Orix and QIA will be the only two investors in the fund, committed to contributing 60% and 40% of the capital, respectively.



OQCI GP Ltd., which will act as the general partner of the fund, will take investment decisions.



QIA is the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar.



