ORIX Corporation USA ("ORIX USA"), the U.S. investment and asset management arm of ORIX Group, announced that President and CEO Terry Suzuki has assumed the role of Senior Managing Executive Officer of ORIX Corporation and is responsible for ORIX Group's USA Europe Business Unit, in addition to his current role at ORIX USA. The establishment of the USA Europe Business Unit is part of ORIX Group's new organizational structure designed to accelerate progress toward its 2035 long-term vision and financial goals.

In this expanded role, Suzuki will play a key role in advancing ORIX Group's global Asset Management strategy across the U.S. and Europe, working in close alignment with the leaders of ORIX Europe Group companies, including Karin van Baardwijk, CEO of Robeco and Group Executive of ORIX Corporation, to identify cross-regional synergies and drive the continued growth of the asset management platform. Suzuki will also work closely with ORIX U.K. leadership to support their business plans and strategic objectives, including the establishment of a resource-sharing framework to identify new opportunities across the organization.

"I am excited to lead the USA Europe Business Unit, the formation of which highlights the critical importance of our regional origination capabilities, as well as our Asset Management division, including ORIX USA, in achieving ORIX Group's long-term goals," said Suzuki. "Over the past several years, ORIX USA has achieved a business transformation by expanding our third-party capital base and evolving our balance sheet business into a robust asset manager for LPs around the world. Bringing together the strengths of our asset management platform as well as our business development teams across the U.S., U.K. and Europe will enable us to identify new opportunities, deepen collaboration, diversify our balance sheet investments and enhance the value we deliver to our clients."

To support the newly established business, Ikuo Nakamura, Executive Officer of ORIX Corporation, has joined the USA Europe Business Unit, with responsibility for ORIX USA. He will be based in ORIX USA's New York office and report to Suzuki and serve as a member of the ORIX USA Executive Committee.

These changes are part of ORIX Group's new global structure, which is organized into three business units: Japan APAC, Infrastructure and USA Europe. These business units are supported by five global corporate functions: Digital Innovation, Corporate Strategy and Management, HR and Administration, Risk Management and Legal and Compliance.

About ORIX Corporation USA

Established in the U.S. in 1981, ORIX USA has grown organically and through acquisition into the investment and asset management firm we are today. With a specialization in private credit, real estate, and private equity solutions for middle-market focused borrowers and investors, we combine our robust balance sheet with funds from third-party investors, providing a strong alignment of interest. ORIX USA and its subsidiaries Hilco Global, ORIX Advisers, ORIX Capital Partners, Signal Peak Capital Management, Boston Financial, Lument, Real Estate Capital, and NXT Capital have approximately 2,100 employees across the U.S. and have $94.4 billion in assets*, which includes $43 billion in assets and commitments, in addition to $51.4 billion in servicing and administering assets, as of September 2025. Our parent company, ORIX Corporation, is a publicly owned international financial services company with operations in 30 countries and regions worldwide. ORIX Corporation is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (8591) and New York Stock Exchange (IX). For more information, visit www.orix.com.

*As of September 30, 2025. Includes $51.4 billion in servicing and administering assets, in addition to $43 billion in funded assets and unfunded commitments across proprietary capital, third-party capital and strategic partners investing in ORIX USA's private credit, real estate and private equity businesses. Unfunded commitments are based on a contractual commitment or an expected commitment for an established program based on ORIX USA Group's understanding.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260102892417/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Remy Marin

Pro-ORIX@prosek.com