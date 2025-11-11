

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UTDI.DE), an Internet services company, on Tuesday reported slightly higher sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, mainly supported by customer growth.



Sales for the period rose 1.4% to 4.502 billion euros from 4.440 billion euros a year earlier, as the company added 480,000 new fee-based customer contracts, bringing the total to 29.50 million.



United Internet's subsidiary IONOS Group SE announced plans to sell its AdTech unit Sedo GmbH to focus more on the company's core business segments - Web Presence & Productivity and Cloud Solutions. As a result of this decision, Sedo is now accounted for as a discontinued operation.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT decreased to 443.2 million euros from 499.5 million euros in the same period last year. The decline mainly reflected higher depreciation expenses of 441.3 million euros compared with 363.5 million euros in the prior year related to investments in expanding 1&1 Versatel's fiber-optic network and 1&1's mobile network.



EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization rose 1.9% to 966.4 million euros, despite an increase of 34.1 million euros in start-up costs for the 1&1 mobile network.



Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations improved to 0.75 euro from 0.72 euro a year earlier, driven by higher results from associated companies and lower tax expenses.



Following the divestment decision, United Internet now expects full-year consolidated sales from continuing operations to reach approximately 6.05 billion euros, up from 5.991 billion euros a year ago, and EBITDA to rise to about 1.3 billion euros from 1.252 billion euros last year. The previous guidance, including Sedo, had been around 6.45 billion euros in sales and 1.35 billion euros in EBITDA.



