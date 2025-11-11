Gapwaves AB: Gapwaves receives follow-up development order from HELLA

Gothenburg, November 11, 2025: Gapwaves today announced a new order from HELLA for the development of waveguide antennas for HELLA's next generation of radar sensors, intended for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The order value amounts to approximately MSEK 2.1 and is expected to be delivered during Q1 2026. The order is a continuation of the development project announced in December 2024.

Radar sensors enable critical safety functions within ADAS and are a key component for future safe and autonomous mobility. HELLA, one of the world's largest manufacturers of automotive radar for ADAS, has partnered with Gapwaves since 2021. In December 2024, a new development project was announced for waveguide antennas for HELLA's next-generation radar sensors. The current order represents a continuation of this project.

Gapwaves' CEO Jonas Ehinger comments: "Our collaboration with HELLA continues to move forward. The development of Gapwaves' waveguide antennas for HELLA's next-generation radar sensors is progressing with additional antenna variants. The order confirms the positive trend and the significant value our technology brings to our customers' future products."

About Gapwaves AB (publ)

Gapwaves AB (publ) originates from research conducted at Chalmers University of Technology and was founded in 2011. Gapwaves' vision is to be the most innovative provider of mm-wave antenna systems and the preferred partner to those pioneering next generation wireless technology for a safer and more sustainable society. By leveraging the disruptive Gapwaves technology, we help pioneers in automotive and telecom to create highly efficient mm-wave antenna systems that contributes to re-defining everyday life. Gapwaves' share (GAPW B) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm.