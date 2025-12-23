Anzeige
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
WKN: 623100 | ISIN: DE0006231004 | Ticker-Symbol: IFX
Xetra
23.12.25 | 10:22
36,740 Euro
+0,19 % +0,070
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
TecDAX
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2025 08:15 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gapwaves AB: Gapwaves receives new development order from Infineon Technologies

Gothenburg, December 23, 2025: Gapwaves and Infineon Technologies are continuing their collaboration and are now developing a Gapwaves MLW antenna for an additional CARKIT radar module designed for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The order value is approximately 0,5 MSEK, and delivery of the antennas is expected in Q2.

Gapwaves and Infineon Technologies, a German global semiconductor company, initiated their collaboration in Q3 this year. The initial collaboration focused on Gapwaves' Multi-Layer Waveguide (MLW) antennas for Infineon Technologies' CARKIT radar module for ADAS. Following a successful outcome, the partnership is now expanding to develop another CARKIT module based on the MLW antenna, also aimed at ADAS applications.

"Continuing our collaboration with Infineon Technologies is strategically important for us. It confirms that our technology meets the requirements of leading players in the market and that we hold a strong position. By working together, both companies can offer customers shorter development cycles and address the growing demand for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving" says Jonas Ehinger, CEO of Gapwaves.

CARKIT accelerates radar module development
CARKIT serves as a development platform for radar sensor manufacturers. It enables rapid prototyping, radar data collection, and software development for ADAS and autonomous driving.

About Gapwaves AB
Gapwaves AB (publ) originates from research conducted at Chalmers University of Technology and was founded in 2011. Gapwaves' vision is to be the most innovative provider of mm-wave antenna systems and the preferred partner to those pioneering next generation wireless technology for a safer and more sustainable society. By leveraging the disruptive Gapwaves technology, we help pioneers in automotive and telecom to create highly efficient mm-wave antenna systems that contributes to re-defining everyday life. Gapwaves' share (GAPW B) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm.

