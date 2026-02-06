Gapwaves AB: Gapwaves AB (publ) publishes Interim Report for Q4 2025

Fourth quarter: October 1st - December 31st

Net sales amounted to 23,3 MSEK (17,6), an increase of 32,6%.

EBITDA amounted to -19,7 MSEK (-11,4), while EBITDA adjusted for results from shares in associated companies amounted to -12,2 MSEK (-7,8).

EBIT amounted to -21,5 MSEK (-13,2), whereas EBIT adjusted for results from shares in associated companies amounted to -14,0 MSEK (-9,6).

The result for the period amounted to MSEK -22,3 MSEK (-12,1).

Earnings per share before and after dilution was neg. (neg.).

Cash flow for the period amounted to 59,4 MSEK (-14,4).

The Group's cash and cash equivalents amounted to 87,2 MSEK (40,8).

Full year January - December 2025

Net sales amounted to 90,6 MSEK (66,1), an increase of 37,0%.

EBITDA amounted to -50,3 MSEK (-47,1), while EBITDA adjusted for results from shares in associated companies amounted to -33,9 MSEK (-32,0).

EBIT amounted to -57,1 MSEK (-54,4), whereas EBIT adjusted for results from shares in associated companies amounted to -40,6 MSEK (-39,4).

The result for the period amounted to -58,2 MSEK (-52,1).

Earnings per share before and after dilution was neg. (neg.).

Cash flow for the period amounted to 47,7 MSEK (-49,3).

Significant events during the period:

Gapwaves carried out a rights issue of approximately MSEK 71,6 and entered into an agreement for a loan facility of MSEK 15.

Board member Martin Kornacker resigned from the Board.

Gapwaves held an extraordinary general meeting on 31 October 2025.

Nils Mösko was appointed CFO.

Gapwaves received Vinnova funding for research on next-generation imaging radar as well as for a project within the civil-military innovation program.

A new development order was received from Infineon Technologies.

Jonas Ehinger, Gapwaves CEO, comments: "The year ended positively, with revenue up 32,6% in the fourth quarter to MSEK?23,3 and full-year revenue increasing 37% to MSEK?90,6. We passed the milestone of one million antennas produced, through strong license production and the rapid expansion of our own manufacturing in Gothenburg. Demand remains solid, although extended decision cycles and geopolitical uncertainty create short-term challenges. With preparations underway for high-volume production in China and backed by our strengthened financial position, we are entering 2026 focused on industrialisation, efficiency and scaling for long-term growth."

The full report is available as attached PDF and on the company's website https://www.gapwaves.com/investors/financial-reports-and-documents/

Online presentation

Jonas Ehinger, Gapwaves CEO, will present the report today, February 6th, 10:00 AM, followed by a Q&A session. The presentation will be held in English and can be accessed via the link below: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/gapwaves-2/q4-2025/ A recording will be available afterwards on the company's website.

About Gapwaves AB (publ)

Gapwaves AB (publ) develops wireless solutions based on unique and patented waveguide technology for millimetre-wave applications. Our products are primarily used in antennas for radar systems enabling autonomous driving and advanced safety solutions within the automotive industry. Through collaborations with leading players in the sector, we contribute to the development of safer and more efficient transport systems. The technology is cost-efficient, combines high performance with a compact design and is also suitable for industrial automation, telecommunications, smart cities, and civil-military applications - areas where precision and reliability are crucial. Gapwaves was founded in 2011 from research at Chalmers University of Technology and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (GAPW B).

