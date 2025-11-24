Gapwaves AB: Gapwaves Announces Final Outcome of the Company's Oversubscribed Rights Issue

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE MADE PUBLIC, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND, RUSSIA, BELARUS, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH ACTIONS, WHOLLY OR IN PART, WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR DEMAND ADDITIONAL REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" IN THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Gapwaves AB (publ) ("Gapwaves" or the "Company") today announces the preliminary outcome of the Company's fully underwritten rights issue of B-shares (the "Rights Issue") of which the subscription period ended 21 November 2025. The final outcome of the Rights Issue exceeds the preliminary outcome announced on 21 November 2025, as the final outcome shows that an additional 4,248 B-shares have been subscribed for with the support of subscription rights. The final outcome of the Rights Issue concludes that 4,711,706 shares, corresponding to approximately 90.8 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for with the support of subscription rights. In addition, subscription applications for 2,570,647 shares, corresponding to approximately 49.5 percent of the Rights Issue, have been received for subscription without the support of subscription rights. Thus, a total of approximately 140.3 percent of the Rights Issue has been subscribed for with and without the support of subscription rights, which means that the Rights Issue has become oversubscribed as previously announced. The outcome means that the guarantee commitment will not be utilized. Through the Rights Issue, Gapwaves will receive approximately SEK 78 million before deduction of issue costs.

On 14 October 2025, Gapwaves announced that the Board of Directors of the Company, conditional on the subsequent approval of the general meeting, resolved to carry out an issue of new B-shares of a maximum of approximately SEK 78 million with preferential rights for existing shareholders. On 31 October 2025 the extraordinary general meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors resolution regarding the Rights Issue. The subscription price in the Rights Issue was SEK 15 per new B-share.

Final Outcome of the Rights Issue

The Rights Issue comprised a maximum of 5,191,049 shares. The final outcome concludes that 4,711,706 B-shares, corresponding to approximately 90.8 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for with the support of subscription rights (including subscription undertakings of approximately 5 percent). Additionally, subscription applications have been received for subscription of 2,570,647 B-shares without the support of subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 49.5 percent of the Rights Issue. Thus, the final outcome concludes that the Rights Issue has been subscribed for at approximately 140.3 percent with and without support of subscription rights, which means that the Rights Issue thereby has been oversubscribed. This means that the entered guarantee commitment will not be utilised. The Rights Issue will provide Gapwaves with approximately SEK 78 million before deduction of issue expenses.

Notice of Allocation

Allocation of B-shares to those who have subscribed without support of subscription rights has been made in accordance with the principles described in the information document that the Company published on 6 November 2025. Notification of allocation of shares subscribed for without preferential rights will be made by sending a settlement note to each subscriber, which is expected to be distributed around 24 November 2025. Allocated shares subscribed for without preferential rights shall be paid for in accordance with the instructions on the settlement note. Investors who have subscribed through a nominee will receive notification of allocation in accordance with their respective nominee's procedures. Only those who have been allocated shares will be notified.

Trading with BTA

Trading with BTA (paid subscribed shares) is currently conducted on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and will cease on 11 December 2025, when the Rights Issue has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

Change in the Number of Shares and Share Capital

Through the Rights Issue, the number of shares in Gapwaves will increase by 5,191,049 B-shares, from 31,146,299 shares to 36,337,348 shares, of which 7,617,500 A-shares and 28,719,848 B-shares. The share capital will increase by SEK 311,462.94, from SEK 1,868,777.94 to SEK 2,180,240.88. For existing shareholders who do not participate in the Rights Issue, this entails a dilution effect of approximately 14.3 percent in relation to the total number of shares and approximately 4.9 percent in relation to the total number of votes in the Company.

Advisors

Redeye AB and Corpura Fondkommission AB are acting as financial advisors, and MAQS Advokatbyrå AB is acting as legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue. Nordic Issuing acts as issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

For more information, please contact:

Jonas Ehinger, CEO, Gapwaves AB (publ)

Tel: +46 733 44 01 52

E-mail: jonas.ehinger@gapwaves.com

Gapwaves' Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission AB, www.gwkapital.se.

About Gapwaves

Gapwaves AB (publ) originates from research conducted at Chalmers University of Technology and was founded in 2011. Gapwaves' vision is to be the most innovative provider of mm-wave antenna systems and the preferred partner to those pioneering next generation wireless technology for a safer and more sustainable society. By leveraging the disruptive Gapwaves technology, we help pioneers in automotive and telecom to create highly efficient mm-wave antenna systems that contributes to re-defining everyday life. Gapwaves' share (GAPW B) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm.

Financial information in English, including reports, prospectuses, and company descriptions, is available at www.gapwaves.com/investors.

