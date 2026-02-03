Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.02.2026
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
WKN: A2DGZU | ISIN: SE0009155518 | Ticker-Symbol: GW3
Frankfurt
03.02.26 | 11:25
1,362 Euro
+1,34 % +0,018
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GAPWAVES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAPWAVES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3341,36416:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.02.2026 14:15 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gapwaves AB: Gapwaves receives an order from Desay SV for a new development project

Gothenburg, 3 February 2026: Gapwaves today announces an order from Desay SV for the design, development, and delivery of prototypes of waveguide antennas for the next generation automotive front radar sensor, intended for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The initial order value amounts to approximately 1 MSEK and is expected to be delivered during Q1 and Q2 2026.

The order is part of a new frame agreement with Desay SV and continues the long-term strategic partnership between the companies. In the new development project, Gapwaves will develop, produce and deliver waveguide antenna prototypes for Desay SV's next-generation high-performance front radar sensors, intended for ADAS applications.

Jiang Huohong, General Manager of Desay SV's Intelligent Driving Division, stated: "Our collaboration with Gapwaves represents a critical strategic move in core radar sensor technology. Waveguide antenna technology offers advantages such as high bandwidth and low loss, which will significantly enhance the resolution and detection range of 4D millimeter-wave radars. This will provide more precise environmental perception capabilities for L2+* and higher-level autonomous driving, further strengthening our independent control over ADAS core components and enabling us to deliver more competitive solutions to our customers."

Jonas Ehinger, Gapwaves CEO, comments: "The new agreement is a successful continuation of the collaboration with Desay SV that started in 2025. Together, we have already successfully developed a waveguide antenna for Desay SV's new-generation corner radars and their continued investment in our partnership clearly shows the value Gapwaves' waveguide technology brings. It is a strong confirmation of the competitiveness of Gapwaves technology and offering. Strong local customer and partner relationships, as we have with Desay SV, is strategically important to establish a presence in the Chinese market."

Gapwaves is co-financing the project, accelerating Gapwaves' entry into the rapidly expanding Chinese radar market where local regulatory requirements drive demand for higher-performance radar solutions. The benefits of Gapwaves' waveguide technology become even more pronounced, strengthening Gapwaves' position both technically and commercially in the Chinese market.

New Chinese regulations raise performance bar

Level 2 enables simultaneous control of steering and acceleration/braking using around three radar sensors, while higher levels add more sensors, greater system redundancy, and expanded capability to handle complex driving scenarios with less human intervention.

For more information, please visit www.gapwaves.com or contact:
Phone number:?+46?733 44 01 52
www.gwkapital.se

About Gapwaves AB (publ)

Gapwaves AB (publ) develops wireless solutions based on unique and patented waveguide technology for millimetre-wave applications. Our products are primarily used in antennas for radar systems enabling autonomous driving and advanced safety solutions within the automotive industry. Through collaborations with leading players in the sector, we contribute to the development of safer and more efficient transport systems. The technology is cost-efficient, combines high performance with a compact design and is also suitable for industrial automation, telecommunications, smart cities, and civil-military applications - areas where precision and reliability are crucial. Gapwaves was founded in 2011 from research at Chalmers University of Technology and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (GAPW B).

