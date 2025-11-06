Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: GAPW TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0026820946 Order book ID: 433952 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: GAPW BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0026820953 Order book ID: 433956 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from November 07, 2025, the subscription rights in Gapwaves AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 18, 2025.With effect from November 07, 2025, the paid subscription shares in Gapwaves AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 11, 2025.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB