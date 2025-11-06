With effect from November 07, 2025, the subscription rights in Gapwaves AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 18, 2025.
With effect from November 07, 2025, the paid subscription shares in Gapwaves AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 11, 2025.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Subscription rights
|Short name:
|GAPW TR B
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0026820946
|Order book ID:
|433952
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|GAPW BTA B
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0026820953
|Order book ID:
|433956
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
