Original-Research: Reply S.p.A. - from GBC AG
Classification of GBC AG to Reply S.p.A.
Dear Investors,
Casta Diva Group S.p.A. (ISIN: IT0005003782)
Cembre S.p.A. (ISIN: IT0001128047)
Energy S.p.A. (ISIN: IT0005500712)
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. (ISIN: IT0005215329)
Franchetti S.p.A. (ISIN: IT0005508574)
Lindbergh S.p.A. (ISIN: IT0005469272)
Lottomatica Group S.p.A. (ISIN: IT0005541336)
Redfish Longterm Capital S.p.A. (ISIN: IT0005549354)
Reply S.p.A. (ISIN: IT0005282865)
Sanlorenzo S.p.A. (ISIN: IT0003549422)
Siav S.p.A. (ISIN: IT0005504128)
Somec S.p.A. (ISIN: IT0005329815)
We hope you enjoy reading this and wish you success in your investments.
Cosmin Filker
Deputy Chief Analyst
You can download the research here: 20251111_Italian_Champions_engl
Contact for questions:
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
++++++++++++++++
Disclosure of potential conflicts of interest in accordance with Section 85 WpHG and Art. 20 MAR The following potential conflict of interest exists at the company analysed above: (see individual studies); a catalogue of potential conflicts of interest can be found at:
https://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
+++++++++++++++
Editorial deadline: 10/11/2025
Date and time of completion of the report: 10/11/2025 (04:00 p.m.)
Date and time of the first disclosure of the research report: 11/11/2025 (10:30 a.m.)
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
2227422 11.11.2025 CET/CEST