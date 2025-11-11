Swiss Operator Leverages Netcracker's Strong Partnership and Unbroken Delivery Track Record to Increase Efficiencies and Reduce Overall Costs Through Automation

Netcracker Technology announced today that its long-term customer Swisscom has extended and expanded its partnership for a new engagement focused on consolidating its IT systems onto Netcracker's industry-leading domain orchestration platform to support the operator's B2B line of business.

Netcracker has previously delivered numerous successful domain automation solutions for Swisscom's networks, which have helped the operator accelerate its modernization program and level of automation. The automation of Swisscom's network domains is a major undertaking that has resulted in many improvements across its network and IT, including shorter time to market, increased stability and cost reduction.

Building upon this success, Swisscom has selected Netcracker Domain Orchestration as its platform of choice for B2B overlay services (Business WAN) so it can take a new approach to address the challenges of a highly complex IT landscape. By leveraging Netcracker's platform, Swisscom will benefit from improved efficiencies of its IT systems, the ability to respond quickly to future requirements, lower costs attributed to establishing a joint central DevOps team to manage the platform and the move to a TM Forum ODA-compliant architecture based on operational domain management.

"With the proven achievements of Netcracker's Domain Orchestration solution in other areas of our business, including underlay, access and cross-domain, we are confident that we can extend the platform to support our critical Business WAN," said Marius Stricker, VP Solution Manager B2B Telco at Swisscom. "We are happy to have Netcracker alongside us as our trusted partner for this important endeavor that will further our autonomous networking program and goals."

"We have been fortunate to work closely with Swisscom for many years on a number of projects that have helped it reach high levels of automation across many domains," said Bob Titus, Chief Technology Officer at Netcracker. "Expanding into the B2B space is another fantastic opportunity for additional positive business outcomes, and we look forward to the continued partnership with such an innovative operator."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

About Swisscom

Swisscom is the leading ICT company in Switzerland and, with Fastweb Vodafone, the strong #2 in the Italian market. The company offers mobile, Internet and TV, as well as comprehensive IT and digital services to private and business customers. Swisscom is the most sustainable telecommunications company in the world and is 51% owned by the Swiss Confederation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251111389859/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact



Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@Netcracker.com