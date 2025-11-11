DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 11-Nov-2025 / 16:52 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 11 November 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 11 November 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 23,612 Highest price paid per share: 130.00p Lowest price paid per share: 126.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 127.8923p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 953,665 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,787,911 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,787,911 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 127.8923p 23,612

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 2019 130.00 08:50:44 00360514695TRLO1 XLON 4031 129.80 08:58:23 00360519357TRLO1 XLON 323 129.80 09:34:22 00360534453TRLO1 XLON 1 129.80 09:34:33 00360534510TRLO1 XLON 673 129.00 10:10:00 00360559122TRLO1 XLON 683 128.20 10:10:19 00360559131TRLO1 XLON 645 127.00 12:02:03 00360564706TRLO1 XLON 632 127.40 13:11:33 00360567299TRLO1 XLON 681 127.20 14:02:32 00360569576TRLO1 XLON 298 127.40 14:02:32 00360569577TRLO1 XLON 681 127.20 14:02:32 00360569578TRLO1 XLON 679 127.00 14:02:33 00360569580TRLO1 XLON 671 127.00 14:02:33 00360569581TRLO1 XLON 672 127.00 14:02:34 00360569582TRLO1 XLON 486 127.00 14:02:34 00360569583TRLO1 XLON 43 127.00 14:02:35 00360569592TRLO1 XLON 93 127.00 14:02:35 00360569593TRLO1 XLON 486 127.00 14:02:35 00360569594TRLO1 XLON 136 127.00 14:02:35 00360569595TRLO1 XLON 293 126.40 14:02:39 00360569616TRLO1 XLON 366 126.40 14:02:39 00360569617TRLO1 XLON 520 126.00 14:03:45 00360569762TRLO1 XLON 155 126.00 14:05:54 00360569861TRLO1 XLON 384 127.20 14:37:14 00360572950TRLO1 XLON 660 126.80 14:39:46 00360573191TRLO1 XLON 326 126.40 14:45:13 00360573706TRLO1 XLON 314 126.40 14:45:13 00360573707TRLO1 XLON 446 126.40 14:46:46 00360573905TRLO1 XLON 1 126.40 14:46:46 00360573906TRLO1 XLON 12 126.60 15:22:38 00360578065TRLO1 XLON 53 127.60 15:36:02 00360579213TRLO1 XLON 57 127.60 15:36:02 00360579214TRLO1 XLON 677 127.20 15:36:14 00360579230TRLO1 XLON 682 126.80 15:38:50 00360579425TRLO1 XLON 123 127.20 15:43:55 00360579883TRLO1 XLON 3 126.80 15:47:23 00360580079TRLO1 XLON 621 126.80 15:47:23 00360580080TRLO1 XLON 637 127.20 15:57:07 00360580953TRLO1 XLON 677 126.80 16:08:20 00360582150TRLO1 XLON 549 127.80 16:08:30 00360582157TRLO1 XLON 354 127.80 16:08:30 00360582158TRLO1 XLON 695 127.80 16:08:30 00360582160TRLO1 XLON 393 127.80 16:08:34 00360582164TRLO1 XLON 605 127.40 16:08:34 00360582165TRLO1 XLON 76 127.00 16:08:56 00360582183TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

