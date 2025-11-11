Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.11.2025
Nuklear-Deal startet: 80-Mrd.-Dollar-Atomoffensive der USA
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Düsseldorf
11.11.25 | 16:32
1,410 Euro
-0,70 % -0,010
Dow Jones News
11.11.2025 18:27 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Nov-2025 / 16:52 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

11 November 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  11 November 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         23,612 
 
Highest price paid per share:            130.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             126.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    127.8923p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 953,665 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,787,911 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,787,911 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      127.8923p                       23,612

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
2019             130.00          08:50:44         00360514695TRLO1     XLON 
 
4031             129.80          08:58:23         00360519357TRLO1     XLON 
 
323             129.80          09:34:22         00360534453TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              129.80          09:34:33         00360534510TRLO1     XLON 
 
673             129.00          10:10:00         00360559122TRLO1     XLON 
 
683             128.20          10:10:19         00360559131TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             127.00          12:02:03         00360564706TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             127.40          13:11:33         00360567299TRLO1     XLON 
 
681             127.20          14:02:32         00360569576TRLO1     XLON 
 
298             127.40          14:02:32         00360569577TRLO1     XLON 
 
681             127.20          14:02:32         00360569578TRLO1     XLON 
 
679             127.00          14:02:33         00360569580TRLO1     XLON 
 
671             127.00          14:02:33         00360569581TRLO1     XLON 
 
672             127.00          14:02:34         00360569582TRLO1     XLON 
 
486             127.00          14:02:34         00360569583TRLO1     XLON 
 
43              127.00          14:02:35         00360569592TRLO1     XLON 
 
93              127.00          14:02:35         00360569593TRLO1     XLON 
 
486             127.00          14:02:35         00360569594TRLO1     XLON 
 
136             127.00          14:02:35         00360569595TRLO1     XLON 
 
293             126.40          14:02:39         00360569616TRLO1     XLON 
 
366             126.40          14:02:39         00360569617TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             126.00          14:03:45         00360569762TRLO1     XLON 
 
155             126.00          14:05:54         00360569861TRLO1     XLON 
 
384             127.20          14:37:14         00360572950TRLO1     XLON 
 
660             126.80          14:39:46         00360573191TRLO1     XLON 
 
326             126.40          14:45:13         00360573706TRLO1     XLON 
 
314             126.40          14:45:13         00360573707TRLO1     XLON 
 
446             126.40          14:46:46         00360573905TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              126.40          14:46:46         00360573906TRLO1     XLON 
 
12              126.60          15:22:38         00360578065TRLO1     XLON 
 
53              127.60          15:36:02         00360579213TRLO1     XLON 
 
57              127.60          15:36:02         00360579214TRLO1     XLON 
 
677             127.20          15:36:14         00360579230TRLO1     XLON 
 
682             126.80          15:38:50         00360579425TRLO1     XLON 
 
123             127.20          15:43:55         00360579883TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              126.80          15:47:23         00360580079TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             126.80          15:47:23         00360580080TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             127.20          15:57:07         00360580953TRLO1     XLON 
 
677             126.80          16:08:20         00360582150TRLO1     XLON 
 
549             127.80          16:08:30         00360582157TRLO1     XLON 
 
354             127.80          16:08:30         00360582158TRLO1     XLON 
 
695             127.80          16:08:30         00360582160TRLO1     XLON 
 
393             127.80          16:08:34         00360582164TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             127.40          16:08:34         00360582165TRLO1     XLON 
 
76              127.00          16:08:56         00360582183TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 407892 
EQS News ID:  2227996 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2227996&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2025 11:52 ET (16:52 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
