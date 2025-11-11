Amdocs Management Limited: Telia Finland Selects Amdocs to Build Next-Generation Digital BSS to Deliver Smarter Customer Experiences

Transformation to redefine customer engagement, accelerate innovation, and power a seamless digital journey for millions of Telia users

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced a multi-year strategic agreement with Telia Finland to build its next-generation Digital Business Support System (BSS).

This agreement marks Telia Finland's first BSS engagement with Amdocs and represents a major milestone in Telia's digital transformation journey. The new digital backbone will replace multiple legacy systems, creating a unified platform designed to simplify operations, accelerate innovation, and deliver elevated experiences to millions of Telia customers.

The transformation program will enable faster service launches, smarter customer support, and a digital-first experience - seamlessly connecting Telia's portfolio across mobile, broadband, entertainment, value-added services, and enterprise solutions.

"This transformation marks a major leap forward in how we serve our customers," said Holger Haljand, Chief Executive Officer of Telia Finland. "Together with Amdocs, we are creating a modern experience that makes every interaction with Telia simpler, more engaging, and more responsive to customer needs - helping us deliver truly digital-first journeys across our products and services."

"This collaboration is a key part of Telia's broader journey to simplify, modernize, and digitalize how we operate," said Alexandra Fürst, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology & Information Officer at Telia Company. "By applying the latest technologies across our landscape, we're building a next-generation BSS that enhances efficiency and speed within our technology environment while enabling smarter, more intuitive experiences for our customers."

"We are proud to work with Telia Finland to power the next generation of digital experiences for their customers," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, Amdocs. "This collaboration helps ensure that Telia has the future-ready platforms required to meet its growth, agility, and efficiency ambitions. Together, we're creating a modern foundation that enables new experiences, stronger engagement, and greater value for every Telia customer."

About Amdocs

Amdocs empowers the world's leading communications and media companies to accelerate innovation and deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale. Our comprehensive portfolio of software products and services enable service providers to harness the transformative power of artificial intelligence, driving digital modernization, cloud adoption, intelligent network automation, and new revenue opportunities. With our talented people across the globe, we partner with our customers to turn advanced technology into measurable business outcomes, enriching lives and advancing a more connected society. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025.

