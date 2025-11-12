Das Instrument DEVL SG1L01001701 DBS GRP HLDGS SD 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.11.2025

The instrument DEVL SG1L01001701 DBS GRP HLDGS SD 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2025



Das Instrument 9300 US8679751045 SUNRISE COMMUNIC. ADR/1 A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.11.2025

The instrument 9300 US8679751045 SUNRISE COMMUNIC. ADR/1 A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2025



Das Instrument M3BK DE000A254W52 PYRAMID AG EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.11.2025

The instrument M3BK DE000A254W52 PYRAMID AG EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2025



Das Instrument 927 SE0015657895 KRONA PUBLIC REAL ESTATE EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.11.2025

The instrument 927 SE0015657895 KRONA PUBLIC REAL ESTATE EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.11.2025



Das Instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.11.2025

The instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2025





