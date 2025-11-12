

LINZ (dpa-AFX) - voestalpine AG (VAS.DE) reported that its first half profit after tax was 199 million euros, an increase of 8.6% year-on-year. EBITDA was at 722 million euros compared to 718 million euros, last year. Sales declined to 7.6 billion euros from 8 billion euros.



The Management Board of voestalpine confirmed previous forecast and continues to expect EBITDA in the range of 1.40 to 1.55 billion euros for 2025/26 business year. voestalpine does not currently expect the economic situation to improve in the coming months and will continue to consistently implement its ongoing reorganization measures.



