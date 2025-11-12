Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y) ("Argo" or the "Company"), a leader in innovative graphene-based technologies announces the signing of a lease agreement and the opening of its new 2,000-square-foot warehouse and mixing facility located in Regina, Saskatchewan. This location will accelerate the commercialization of the Company's graphene-based construction additive products across North America.

The facility is intended to provide a primary controlled site to receive, mix and distribute graphene-enhanced concrete and cement-based additive products. It will serve as a dedicated hub for receiving current purchase orders of bulk high-purity graphene oxide liquid dispersion paste and mixing graphene-based additives for distribution.

The facility will also be used for testing graphene as a performance-enhancing additive for concrete and cement-based applications. Such cement-based applications include Stucco, Mortar and 3-D cement structure printing. Cement-based finishes, widely used in residential and commercial construction, represent a multi-billion-dollar opportunity for graphene integration. The global cement-based market is projected at approximately USD 49 billion in 2025.

"Opening our Regina facility will allow us operational efficiency and responsiveness to existing and anticipated market demand as we commence receiving bulk graphene oxide paste. We are excited to expand our capabilities by developing additional performance-based testing to support the creation of new market-ready products for the construction sector," said Scott Smale, CEO of Argo Graphene.

About Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. is a Canadian advanced materials company dedicated to developing sustainable high-performance solutions for the construction and agricultural industries. Through subsidiaries like Argo Green Concrete Solutions Inc. Argo leverages cutting-edge graphene technologies to create eco-friendly products that address global challenges in infrastructure renewal and carbon reduction.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the development of Argo's technology and the creation of eco-friendly products. Forward-looking statements are based on management's opinions and estimates as of the date of this release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, but are not limited to, the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals. Argo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

