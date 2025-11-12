

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Experian plc (EXPN.L), a data and technology company, Wednesday reported higher profit and revenues in its first half. Further, the firm said it now expects fiscal 2026 revenue growth at top end of outlook range.



In the first half, profit before tax was $975 million, an increase of 36 percent from last year's $718 million. Basic earnings per share climbed 36 percent to 81.7 US cents from 60.2 US cents a year ago.



Benchmark earnings per share were 85.0 US cents, compared to 76.0 US cents last year.



Revenue for the period grew 12 percent to $4.07 billion from $3.63 billion a year earlier. At constant currency and from ongoing activities, total revenue was up 12 percent, and organic revenue growth was 8 percent.



Further, the firm announced a first interim dividend of 21.25 US cents per share, up 10 percent. The dividend will be paid on February 6 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on January 9.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Experian now expects total revenue growth of 11 percent, with organic revenue growth of 8 percent, at the top end of its prior guidance range, at constant exchange rates and on an ongoing basis.



The company previously expected total revenue growth of 9 percent to 11 percent, with organic revenue growth of 6 percent to 8 percent.



The firm projects margin accretion in the range of +30 to +50 basis points.



