

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems PLC (BA.L, BSP.DE), a British aerospace and defense company, said on Wednesday that its second-half trading was in line with expectations. In addition, the company has reaffirmed its annual outlook.



Charles Woodburn, Chief Executive of BAE Systems, said: 'We continue to deliver strong financial and operational performance in the second half of the year, underpinning the full-year guidance we upgraded in July. The recent agreement with Türkiye for Typhoon aircraft and announcement by Norway in respect of Type 26 frigates demonstrate sustained global demand for our leading defence capabilities.'



For the 12-month period to December 31, BAE Systems still expects underlying earnings per share growth of 8% to 10%, with underlying EBIT growth of 9% to 11%, on sales growth of 8% to 10%.



For fiscal 2024, the company had registered underlying income of 68.5 pence per share, with underlying EBIT of GBP 3 billion, on sales of GBP 28.3 billion.



BAE Systems is scheduled to release its preliminary earnings report on February 18, 2026.



