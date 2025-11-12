ViroGates A/S: suPAR Remedy, LLC announces the outcome of the Public Tender Offer to the shareholders of ViroGates

Company Announcement no. 17/2025 (November 12, 2025)

BIRKERØD, DENMARK - Today, suPAR Remedy, LLC (the "Offeror") announces the outcome of the public tender offer published on 8 October 2025 and on 10 October 2025 (the "Public Tender Offer") to the shareholders of ViroGates A/S ("ViroGates" or the "Company"), a medical technology company developing blood tests for measuring chronic inflammation at health clinics and hospitals. All documents related to the Public Tender Offer are available here.

The outcome of the Public Tender Offer is outlined in the attached announcement from the Offeror.

About ViroGates

ViroGates A/S is an international medical technology company that develops and markets blood tests to measure chronic inflammation at health clinics and in hospitals to improve hospital patient care. ViroGates markets its blood test products under the suPARnostic® brand.

The company was founded in 2000. Headquartered in Denmark, ViroGates' sales force covers Spain, France, and Benelux, while distributors serve other markets. ViroGates' shares (ticker "VIRO") are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. For more information, please visit www.virogates.com.