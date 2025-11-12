Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: Bohrprogramm gestartet - historisches Uranpotenzial wird jetzt "aufgebohrt"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JP7J | ISIN: DK0061030574 | Ticker-Symbol: EP2
Frankfurt
12.11.25 | 08:04
1,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIROGATES A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIROGATES A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.11.2025 08:40 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ViroGates A/S: suPAR Remedy, LLC announces the outcome of the Public Tender Offer to the shareholders of ViroGates

Company Announcement no. 17/2025 (November 12, 2025)

BIRKERØD, DENMARK - Today, suPAR Remedy, LLC (the "Offeror") announces the outcome of the public tender offer published on 8 October 2025 and on 10 October 2025 (the "Public Tender Offer") to the shareholders of ViroGates A/S ("ViroGates" or the "Company"), a medical technology company developing blood tests for measuring chronic inflammation at health clinics and hospitals. All documents related to the Public Tender Offer are available here.
The outcome of the Public Tender Offer is outlined in the attached announcement from the Offeror.

This announcement is also available at ViroGates' website click here.

For further information, please contact:
ViroGates A/S:
CEO, Jakob Knudsen
Tel. (+45) 2226 1355, email: jk@virogates.com

Certified Advisor:
Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB
Per Lönn
Tel. (+46) 40 200 250 | Email: per.lonn@vhcorp.se

About ViroGates
ViroGates A/S is an international medical technology company that develops and markets blood tests to measure chronic inflammation at health clinics and in hospitals to improve hospital patient care. ViroGates markets its blood test products under the suPARnostic® brand.

The company was founded in 2000. Headquartered in Denmark, ViroGates' sales force covers Spain, France, and Benelux, while distributors serve other markets. ViroGates' shares (ticker "VIRO") are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. For more information, please visit www.virogates.com.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.