ViroGates A/S: ViroGates' capital raise of DKK 19.3 million and issue of 1,547,412 shares have been registered and settled

Company Announcement no. 21/2025 (November 28, 2025)

BIRKERØD, DENMARK - ViroGates A/S ("ViroGates" or the "Company") announces that the capital raise of approximately DKK 19.3 million and the issue of nominally 1,547,412 shares, cf. Company Announcement 19/2025 has been registered with the Danish Business Authority. Following the capital increase, the Company's share capital has increased from nominal DKK 7,737,064 to nominal DKK 9,284,476, each with a nominal value of DKK 1.

The investors in the direct issue were N. P. Louis-Hansen ApS, Ginnerup Capital ApS, and Aetas Healthcare ApS.

The settlement with the investors has taken place today, and the shares have been admitted to trading at the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen.

This announcement is also available at ViroGates' website.

For further information, please contact:

ViroGates A/S:

CEO, Jakob Knudsen

Tel. (+45) 2226 1355, email: jk@virogates.com

Certified Advisor:

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB

Per Lönn

Tel. (+46) 40 200 250 | Email: per.lonn@vhcorp.se

About ViroGates

ViroGates A/S is a global diagnostics company dedicated to transforming the understanding and management of inflammation across the healthcare spectrum. By developing next-generation blood tests that reveal the body's underlying inflammatory state, ViroGates empowers clinics to guide individuals toward healthier lifestyles and enables hospitals to make faster, more precise clinical decisions. Through its suPARnostic® product family, ViroGates is redefining how biomarkers can elevate patient care, support preventive health, and shape a more proactive future for medicine.

The company was founded in 2000. Headquartered in Denmark, ViroGates' sales force covers Spain, France, and Benelux, while distributors serve other markets. ViroGates' shares (ticker "VIRO") are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen. For more information, please visit www.virogates.com.