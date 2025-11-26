New shares in ViroGates A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 28 November 2025. New shares are issued due to a directed issue of new shares.
|Name:
|ViroGates
|ISIN:
|DK0061030574
|Short name:
|VIRO
|Number of shares before change:
|7,737,064 shares
|Change:
|1,547,412 shares
|Number of shares after change:
|9,284,476 shares
|Subscription price:
|DKK 12.45
|Face value:
|DKK 1
|Orderbook ID:
|155530
For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB
© 2025 GlobeNewswire