New shares in ViroGates A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 28 November 2025. New shares are issued due to a directed issue of new shares.

Name: ViroGates ISIN: DK0061030574 Short name: VIRO Number of shares before change: 7,737,064 shares Change: 1,547,412 shares Number of shares after change: 9,284,476 shares Subscription price: DKK 12.45 Face value: DKK 1 Orderbook ID: 155530

For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB