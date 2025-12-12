ViroGates A/S: ViroGates announces financial guidance for 2026

Company Announcement no. 22/2025 (December 12, 2025)

BIRKERØD, DENMARK-ViroGates A/S ("ViroGates" or the "Company"), a medical technology company developing blood tests for measuring chronic inflammation at health clinics and hospitals, announces its financial guidance for 2026.

ViroGates expects full-year revenue between DKK 6 and 7 million and an EBIT of DKK -10 to -12 million in 2026. ViroGates continues to pause its guidance to the market regarding achieving positive cash flow.

Entering 2026, ViroGates expects to have completed most of the funded analytical work related to the collaboration with Sobi aimed at obtaining U.S. marketing clearance for suPARnostic® TurbiLatex. The collaboration will, however, continue beyond this phase, with the goal of submitting an application to the FDA within H1 2026. Additionally, ViroGates continues to progress towards an IVDR clearance of its products. These factors are reflected in the EBIT guidance for 2026.

Jakob Knudsen, CEO of ViroGates, says: "We are making strong progress in transforming ViroGates into a player in the health management market. In this area, we are working in close collaboration with our distribution partners, setting shared goals for the markets we enter, mapping customer journeys, and identifying key bottlenecks that must be addressed to support customer acquisition and retention. We continue to serve hospital and research customers from our headquarters, rather than through local sales representatives as in the past, and the retention rates in this segment remain satisfactory."

About ViroGates

ViroGates A/S is an international medical technology company that develops blood tests to measure inflammation in individuals at health clinics and improve patient care in hospitals. ViroGates markets its blood test products under the suPARnostic® brand.

The company was founded in 2000. Headquartered in Denmark, ViroGates' sales force covers Spain, France, and Benelux, while distributors serve other markets. ViroGates' shares (VIRO) are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. For more information, please visit www.virogates.com.