Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME0) ("Argyle" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing silica characterization program on the Matapedia property in Quebec, a key component of its advanced materials initiative.

The Company recently completed granulochemical particle size separations on four representative bulk samples (Vrac A, B, C, and D), segmenting material into eight distinct size fractions ranging from greater than 2 mm to less than 63 µm. This work is critical to determining the distribution of mineral impurities (including Fe, Ti, and K) relative to quartz content across particle sizes.

A total of 32 samples have been submitted to Actlabs in Ontario for external analysis. The Company opted for higher-resolution laboratory testing to ensure the most accurate silica quantification available.

An additional 150 kg bulk sample of material is still to be examined.

Argyle remains committed to advancing its silica purification strategy and will provide further updates as results become available.

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, staking and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. The Company currently holds an option to acquire up to 100% of the Frenchvale Graphite Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada and owns 100% interest in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapédia, Lac Comporté and Saint Gabriel quartzite silica projects in Québec, Canada. The Company also owns 100% of the Clay Howell rare earth element project in Ontario.

Argyle is engaged in a research partnership with the National Institute of Scientific Research (INRS), a high-level research and training institute funded by the Québec government to conduct exploration programs on the Company's silica projects. The Company was incorporated in 2023 and its head office is located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Qualified Person

George Yordanov, P.Geo., Director, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release, acting as the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

