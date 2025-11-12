In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (SI) - up 14% at $13.01 BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) - up 11% at $52.14 On Holding AG (ONON) - up 8% at $38.24 CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) - up 8% at $4.08 Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (CWAN) - up 7% at $19.80 Valhi, Inc. (VHI) - up 7% at $14.54 Beam Global (BEEM) - up 7% at $2.29 FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) - up 6% at $5.66 The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) - up 6% at $2.68 China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) - up 5% at $4.40

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Graphjet Technology (GTI) - down 22% at $3.02 Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (BRCB) - down 10% at $21.90 Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. (RAIN) - down 9% at $4.90 Stereotaxis, Inc. (STXS) - down 9% at $2.59 Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) - down 8% at $7.82 Epsium Enterprise Limited (EPSM) - down 7% at $3.15 Cycurion, Inc. (CYCU) - down 7% at $3.13 Galecto, Inc. (GLTO) - down 6% at $22.09 Anbio Biotechnology (

