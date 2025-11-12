Acast AB: Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Acast AB (publ) on 12 November 2025

An Extraordinary General Meeting in Acast AB (publ) ("Acast") was held in Stockholm on Wednesday 12 November 2025. At the Extraordinary General Meeting, the following resolution was made:

Resolution to approve agreement allowing Acast's former CEO Ross Adams to continue to hold stock options and performance stock units

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to approve the exit agreement allowing Acast's former CEO Ross Adams to continue to hold employee stock options and performance stock units under the current terms and conditions in Acast's outstanding share-related incentive programs (adopted at the Annual General Meetings on 9 May 2023 ("LTI 2023"), 21 May 2024 ("LTI 2024"), and 20 May 2025 ("LTI 2025"), respectively). Ross Adams has, in his capacity as former CEO, participated in these share-related incentive programs and currently holds 950,000 employee stock options under LTI 2023, 900,000 performance stock units under LTI 2024 and 900,000 performance stock units under LTI 2025.

