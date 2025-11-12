Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: Bohrprogramm gestartet - historisches Uranpotenzial wird jetzt "aufgebohrt"
WKN: 850845 | ISIN: US2296691064
12.11.2025
Cubic Defense: Cubic to Deliver Additional F-35 Air Combat Training Subsystems

Secure, real-time encrypted data solutions to enhance training effectiveness

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Cubic has received a contract award from Lockheed Martin to provide 130 P5 Internal Subsystems (IS) units to the F-35 Lot 20 production aircraft, plus establish a Lot 21-22 long-term pricing agreement in advance of future awards.

"Cubic's P5 IS provides secure, high-fidelity instrumented live training for the F-35 program," said Russ Marsh, President, Cubic Defense. "The capability allows 4th and 5th generation aircraft to train together seamlessly in live flight events while safeguarding critical tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTP)."

MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN. 09.26.2025 Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle, 35th Fighter Wing. DVIDS

The P5 Combat Training System (P5CTS) unlocks powerful mission insight with seamless truth data integration. Cubic's solution drives precise live and post-mission assessments and fuels the evolution of TTPs, enhancing combat effectiveness across 30+ test and training ranges in 17 countries, all within the trusted P5 training network. The P5 IS is a critical element of the P5CTS.

Cubic, along with its principal subcontractor, Leonardo DRS, will be supporting all contractor activities relating to the statement of work. The P5 IS improves training systems used by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and coalition partners. The capability empowers Warfighters to relay precise time, space, and position information (TSPI) data throughout training missions-enabling joint, interoperable exercises with coalition partners on a unified platform.

To learn more about Cubic's Air Combat Training, visit: Air Combat | Cubic.

About Cubic
Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security, and commercial missions. For more information, visit www.cubic.com.

Media Contact:
Geri MacDonald
Cubic Defense
geri.macdonald@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense:
Patrick Ingraham
Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-to-deliver-additional-f-35-air-combat-training-subsystems-1100185

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
