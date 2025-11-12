Cubic Defense: Cubic to Deliver Additional F-35 Air Combat Training Subsystems

Secure, real-time encrypted data solutions to enhance training effectiveness

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Cubic has received a contract award from Lockheed Martin to provide 130 P5 Internal Subsystems (IS) units to the F-35 Lot 20 production aircraft, plus establish a Lot 21-22 long-term pricing agreement in advance of future awards.

"Cubic's P5 IS provides secure, high-fidelity instrumented live training for the F-35 program," said Russ Marsh, President, Cubic Defense. "The capability allows 4th and 5th generation aircraft to train together seamlessly in live flight events while safeguarding critical tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTP)."

MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN. 09.26.2025 Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle, 35th Fighter Wing. DVIDS

The P5 Combat Training System (P5CTS) unlocks powerful mission insight with seamless truth data integration. Cubic's solution drives precise live and post-mission assessments and fuels the evolution of TTPs, enhancing combat effectiveness across 30+ test and training ranges in 17 countries, all within the trusted P5 training network. The P5 IS is a critical element of the P5CTS.

Cubic, along with its principal subcontractor, Leonardo DRS, will be supporting all contractor activities relating to the statement of work. The P5 IS improves training systems used by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and coalition partners. The capability empowers Warfighters to relay precise time, space, and position information (TSPI) data throughout training missions-enabling joint, interoperable exercises with coalition partners on a unified platform.

