Acast AB: Acast has been approved for listing on Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Stockholm's listing committee has made the assessment that Acast AB (publ) ("Acast" or the "Company") fulfills the listing requirements for admission of Acast's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The approval is subject to certain customary conditions, including the approval and registration of a prospectus by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm is scheduled for Thursday 20 November 2025 and the last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market ("First North") is scheduled for Wednesday 19 November 2025.

Acast's shares will be traded under the same ticker (ACAST) and the same ISIN code (SE0015960935). There will not be any offer or issuance of new shares in connection with the transfer to Nasdaq Stockholm, and shareholders of Acast will not need to take any action in connection therewith.

The prospectus is expected to be approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and published on the Company's website, https://investors.acast.com/, on Tuesday 18 November 2025.

Acast's board of directors and executive management believe that the transfer from First North to Nasdaq Stockholm is a natural step in the Company's continued growth journey as an international company in podcasting. The ambition is to continue to create shareholder value by strengthening the Company's credibility, increasing opportunities to retain and attract creators, advertisers, listeners, key employees and other partners, as well as broadening the investor base. The quality indication which a listing on Nasdaq Stockholm implies is expected to have a positive effect on the business in relation to customers, partners, shareholders, and other stakeholders.

"Our successful move to the Main Market is a major milestone. It positions Acast for the next chapter where we will continue to focus on profitable growth, expanding our unique global position, and boosting our appeal to strategic partners, international investors, and the top talent in the creator economy.", says Greg Glenday, CEO of Acast.

For more information

Emily Villatte, CFO and deputy CEO, Acast

Tel: +46 76 525 01 42

E-mail: emily.villatte@acast.com

Investor Relations:

Dennis Berggren

Tel: +46 703 00 45 33

E-mail: dennis.berggren@acast.com

About Acast

Since 2014, Acast has been creating the world's most valuable podcast marketplace, building the technology which connects podcast creators, advertisers and listeners. Its marketplace spans over 140,000 podcasts, 3,300 advertisers and one billion quarterly listens. Crucially, those listens are monetized wherever they happen - across any podcasting app or other listening platform.

The company operates worldwide and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Acast is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ACAST.ST). Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@FNCA.se.