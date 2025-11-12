Qben Infra AB: Report from Extraordinary General Meeting in Qben Infra AB

At the Extraordinary General Meeting in Qben Infra AB ("Qben Infra" or the "company") held on 12 November 2025, the following resolution was passed. The resolution was in accordance with the proposal, described in detail in the general meeting documents which are available at the company's website, www.qben.se.

Resolution on approval of divestment of shares in Kvalitetsbygg R AB and Kvalitetsgruppen R Fastigheter

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve that the company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Qben Construction AB, divests all shares in Kvalitetsbygg R AB and Kvalitetsgruppen R Fastigheter AB, and their respective subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "Kvalitetsbygg") to Kvalitetsprojekt 2.0 Holding AB for a consideration of SEK 160 million (the "Divestment").

The Divestment is conditional upon (i) that the Divestment is approved with requisite majority by an extraordinary general meeting in Qben Infra, (ii) that the Vendor Note, through a written procedure, is approved with requisite majority of the holders of Qben Infra's SEK 500 million senior unsecured floating rate bonds, issued in December 2024 (the "Written Procedure"), (iii) that the Divestment is approved by Sparebanken 1 Sør-Norge as pledgee of the shares and holder of company mortgages in Kvalitetsbygg, and (iv) that necessary regulatory approvals are obtained in relation to RSG Stockholm AB's and HKL Invest AB's transfers of shares in Qben Infra to certain renowned Norwegian industrial investors (the "Share Transfers").

Approval under (i) above was obtained at the extraordinary general meeting held on 12 November 2025, and as announced by the company on 11 November 2025, approval under (ii) above has been obtained from the bondholders.

Subject to fulfilment of all the abovementioned conditions, the closing and completion of the Divestment is expected to occur before the end of 2025.

For further information regarding the Divestment, the Written Procedure and the Share Transfers, please refer to the company's press releases on 22 October 2025 and 11 November 2025.

For further information:

Øivind Horpestad, board member, Qben Infra, tel: +47 910 00 626

Peter Folin, chairman, Qben Infra, tel: +46 704926409

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's certified adviser.

About Qben Infra

Qben Infra invests in and develops companies in infrastructure services in the Nordic region. The company operates in niches where the market is driven by strong growth trends, large government investments and where opportunities for consolidation and strong growth exist - for example, railways and power grids. The strategy includes driving organic growth, reinforced by selective acquisitions (M&A) and realisation of synergies. For more information, see qben.se.