DaVita Launches 'Caring Across Communities' to Support California Nonprofits

On Nov. 13, DaVita launches its Caring Across Communities initiative, a weeklong service event dedicated to strengthening local communities across California. Through Nov. 19, nearly 1,000 DaVita teammates (employees), along with their families and loved ones, will volunteer at 30 nonprofit projects, demonstrating the company's commitment to being a "community first and a company second."

The initiative is designed to support essential nonprofit organizations while fostering a deeper sense of connection among teammates. Volunteers will engage in a variety of activities, including working with local food banks and participating in clean-up efforts in public spaces.

"Caring Across Communities is a tangible expression of DaVita's vision for a healthier world," says Liz Gardner, executive director of the DaVita Giving Foundation. "We continue to invest time, energy and resources into strengthening neighborhoods to help create environments where everyone can have the opportunity to thrive."

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for 25 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey-from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of September 30, 2025, DaVita served approximately 293,200 patients at 3,247 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,662 centers were located in the United States and 585 centers were located in 14 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, helped improve health access and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care community to adopt a higher quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

