DaVita: Changing Healthcare Trajectories With Positive Experiences

DaVita works with others in under-resourced communities to offer individualized health engagements, break down mistrust and empower action in personal health experiences.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 29, 2025 / Entering a tight-knit community as an outside healthcare provider is like being invited to sit at another family's dinner table. Culturally responsive, respectful and personalized care is key to building trust and resonating with community members - and to positively shaping their long-term perceptions of the healthcare system.

When DaVita visited the Haitian American Art Network (HAAN) to host an event for its annual community health initiative, the teams entered the heart of Orlando's Haitian community. This Central Florida nonprofit provides social services and art for residents while serving as a trusted hub, rich in Haitian American culture.

Nattacha Wyllie, executive director of the Haitian American Art Network (HAAN) and a respected Haitian public figure, shared insight into the community's health habits:



"Generally speaking, we don't like to go to the doctor. Many of us prefer to keep our health matters private. There are several reasons behind this: our deep cultural roots, language barriers, and the challenges of being uninsured all play a role. Within the Haitian community, rates of high blood pressure, diabetes, and kidney failure are alarmingly high. I want our community to be aware of what's happening and to understand the importance of seeking care."

That is exactly the goal of DaVita's Community Health Experience: to drive health awareness and education so that community members engage in their health earlier, before health needs lead them to find out about chronic conditions like kidney disease or diabetes. DaVita brings medical professionals directly to community members to help break down barriers to accessing this important preventive care.

William Paxton, MD, PhD, group medical director for DaVita, visited HAAN where he discussed health results directly with community members and helped educate and empower them to be more engaged in their health.

"Many communities are skeptical of the medical community. Giving them a positive medical experience can help break down some of those barriers," said Dr. Paxton. "Many people are afraid to ask the question of what to do. We need to connect them with non-threatening ways to get that information out there."

Wyllie went through a screening herself and shared that it was an "eye-opener." Based on the results, she learned she had risk factors for chronic conditions like diabetes - which affected her father.

Wyllie shared that the findings were empowering, though, as they provided her with the right insights to take proactive steps to protect her health.

In addition to the motivation Wyllie feels in her own health, she is passionate about building on DaVita's work to reach her community sooner with health education and resources.

Wyllie inspired community members during a radio segment after her screening, "Don't be afraid to ask questions. I sat down with Dr. Bill [William Paxton] for 45 minutes to talk about my health and ask questions."

Community members began showing up in growing numbers, placing their trust in Wyllie's word - a powerful example of how personalized care and genuine connection can inspire people to engage in their health journeys.

Dr. Paxton likened individualizing proactive care to coaching his little league baseball team: Every player is motivated differently. For some, it's a pat on the back; for others, a gentle push forward. "The key is recognizing what inspires each person to take healthier steps, not just for themselves, but also for their families and communities."

"This is exactly what I thought it would be: confidential screenings, respecting people, respecting our culture," said Wyllie.

Giving one community member a positive medical experience can change generational beliefs about the healthcare system and encourage earlier engagement, allowing individuals to manage health conditions before they progress and live healthier, more fulfilling lives.

Learn more: CommunityHealth.Davita.com

Nattacha Wyllie and Dr. Van Wyck talk about kidney health awareness.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DaVita on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DaVita

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/davita

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DaVita

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/changing-healthcare-trajectories-with-positive-experiences-1121905