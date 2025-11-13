Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.11.2025
Uranpreis steigt deutlich - Diese Aktie könnte vom neuen US-Atomprogramm profitieren
WKN: A2QJX9 | ISIN: US74767V1098 | Ticker-Symbol: 5QZ0
Tradegate
13.11.25 | 08:14
12,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
QUANTUMSCAPE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
QUANTUMSCAPE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
12,60013,00008:14
Firmen im Artikel
ADELONG GOLD
ADELONG GOLD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADELONG GOLD LIMITED0,0040,00 %
BREDERODE SA103,200,00 %
CRITICA LIMITED0,015-6,17 %
GALILEO MINING LTD0,1060,00 %
GATEWAY MINING LIMITED0,0420,00 %
INFORICH INC12,7620,00 %
MERCADO MINERALS LTD0,1480,00 %
PYRAMID AG--
QUANTUMSCAPE CORPORATION12,7000,00 %
SIMPLY SOLVENTLESS CONCENTRATES LTD--
TEMPRAMED TECHNOLOGIES LTD0,4750,00 %
VOYAGER TECHNOLOGIES INC19,668-0,11 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.