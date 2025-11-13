The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 13.11.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 13.11.2025Aktien1 US92892B1035 Voyager Technologies Inc.2 LU1068091351 Brederode SA3 AU0000248288 Adelong Gold Ltd.4 AU0000352627 Critica Ltd.5 AU0000007510 Galileo Mining Ltd.6 AU000000GML2 Gateway Mining Ltd.7 JP3153830009 Inforich Inc.8 US74767V1098 QuantumScape Corp.9 CA82888A1021 Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd.10 CA88024B1022 Tempramed Technologies Ltd.11 CA58734C1041 Mercado Minerals Ltd.12 DE000A40ZWM7 Pyramid AGAnleihen/ETF1 US92343VHK35 Verizon Communications Inc.2 US594918CU62 Microsoft Corp.3 DE000BU0E352 Deutschland, Bundesrepublik4 US92343VHH06 Verizon Communications Inc.5 US92343VHJ61 Verizon Communications Inc.6 US92343VHF40 Verizon Communications Inc.7 DE000CZ457M5 Commerzbank AG8 XS3033883201 Goldman Sachs Finance Corp. International Ltd.9 US91282CPK17 United States of America10 US92343VHG23 Verizon Communications Inc.11 IE000AP27VA7 JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)12 IE0006FIW9Z0 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)13 IE0006CJGQR9 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)14 IE0006YCYW06 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)15 IE000RE0SQM6 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)16 IE0002U1PIC8 Schroder Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF17 IE000TAA0GK0 YieldMax Future of Defence Option Income UCITS ETF