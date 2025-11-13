VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Vente-unique.com further accelerates its annual growth momentum

Press release

Record annual gross merchandise volume of €275.7 million, a significant increase of +18.2% year-on-year;

Consolidated revenue of €200.9 million, up +12.5%, in line with the Group's historical growth trajectory;

Continued strong momentum for growth drivers (marketplace, Habitat and fulfillment services);

Another year of profitable growth, with an expected annual adjusted EBITDA margin[1] of over 10%.

Paris, 13 November 2025. The Vente-unique.com Group, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, announces its unaudited revenues figures for the 4th quarter (period from 1 July 2025 to 30 September 2025) and the 2024-2025 financial year (period from 1 October 2024 to 30 September 2025).

IFRS standards (in €k) Q4 2024 Q4 2025 Variation

Q4 2024-2025 2024 2025 Variation

2024-2025 Gross merchandise volume[2] 60,682 74,668 +23.0% 233 239 275,708 +18.2% Revenue 46,103 52,872 +14.7% 178 655 200,900 +12.5% E-commerce[3] 45,785 51,290 +12.0% 176 095 196,063 +11.4% Logistics 319 1,582 +395.7% 2 560 4,837 +88.9%

Following on from a third quarter marked by a sharp acceleration in activity (+24.8% for overall business volume), Vente-unique.com maintained a very high level of growth in the fourth quarter of 2024-2025. Gross merchandise volume rose by +23.0% to €74.7 million, with revenue reaching €52.9 million, up +14.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023-2024.

Annual gross merchandise volume grew at an accelerated pace during the financial year (+18.2% after +15.6% in 2023-2024), reaching a record level of €275.7 million. Consolidated revenue once again recorded solid growth (+12.5% compared to 2023-2024) and exceeded €200 million for the first time in a financial year, reaching €200.9 million.

E-commerce revenue posted solid growth of +11.3%, driven by the continued success of the Vente-unique.com brand and the first year of operation of the Habitat brand in France, which generated annual revenue of nearly €10 million. The Group's extensive expertise, both in terms of the positioning of its offering and its mastery of the supply chain and customer service quality, enabled it to achieve this remarkable performance and continue to gain market share while maintaining its margins.

As anticipated, revenue from logistics services (fulfilment) fully confirmed its role as a growth driver. They almost doubled over the financial year (+88.9%) to reach €4.8 million. More than a dozen external customers have been won over by the Group's expertise, and this favourable momentum will be supported by the planned opening of the Group's second warehouse near Moulins (Allier, France), which is intended to host new external customers.

Continued strong momentum across all geographical areas

IFRS standards (in €k) Q4 2024 Q4 2025 Variation

Q4 2024-2025 2024 2025 Variation

2024-2025 E-commerce revenue 45,784 51,290 +12.0% 176,095 196,063 +11.3% France 21,690 25,606 +18.1% 84,625 95,277 +12.6% Northern and Eastern Europe[4] 16,455 17,072 +3.7% 64,275 67,219 +4.6% Southern Europe[5] 7,640 8,612 +12.7% 27,195 33,567 +23.4%

E-commerce revenue grew strongly year-on-year across all regions covered by the Group. Business in France grew strongly (+12.6%), driven mainly by sales made by the Habitat brand. The Group continued its remarkable performance in Southern Europe (+23.4%), despite a very demanding basis for comparison (+24.1% in the same period last year). For its part, Northern and Eastern Europe continued to show solid growth (+4.6%) ahead of expansion in the Scandinavian countries.

The marketplace recorded a further acceleration in growth, driven by its commercial success. In September 2025, it accounted for nearly 21% of e-commerce business volume in France (compared with 17% in September 2024) and 19% at European level (+6 points year-on-year). This momentum suggests significant potential for further growth, as the Group rolled out its marketplace in Austria and Luxembourg at the beginning of the first quarter of the current financial year. This means that 11 European countries are now covered.

A 19th financial year of profitable growth

In line with its performance since its creation, Vente-unique.com has achieved another year of profitable growth. In a market that remains sluggish, the Group anticipates an adjusted EBITDA margin of over 10% for the 2024-2025 financial year, but lower than the previous financial year (10.9%), particularly given the investments made (commercial relaunch of the Habitat brand and preparation of the second logistics warehouse) to support the commercial trajectory of the coming years and prepare for future growth.

Vente-unique.com is preparing more than ever for tomorrow's growth

In a still challenging environment, the Group continues to invest in order to reach the full potential of its various growth drivers.

After launching the Habitat brand's e-commerce site in French-speaking countries (Switzerland and Belgium) in September 2025, the Group intends to respond to European consumers' interest in the iconic brand by preparing to launch the site in Spain and then in German-speaking countries during the current financial year.

Vente-unique.com also intends to build on its international presence, which has been a real driver of profitable growth for several financial years. The Group thus began its sales in early November on the Scandinavian market (Denmark, Sweden and Norway). This major international expansion has mobilised all of the Group's departments to develop an offering tailored to local specificities and will be supported by a dedicated team, including native employees. The Group plans to subsequently roll out its marketplace in the same territory.

Finally, the Group's second warehouse, located near Moulins in the Allier department (France), will gradually open, as anticipated, from the end of November 2025. It will enable the Group to meet growing demand from European consumers and, once the prospecting phase is complete, will help to boost revenues from fulfilment.

Next publication: FY 2024-2025 results, 13 January 2026

For more information: bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth - ALCAF), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 14 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland) and has supplied over 3 million customers since its launch.

ACTUS finance & communication Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt Investor Relations Press Relations vente-unique@actus.fr acdudicourt@actus.fr +33 1 53 67 36 79 +33 (0)6 24 03 26 52

[1] Adjusted EBITDA = current operating income + net depreciation and amortisation + net provisions and impairment charges - reversals of provisions and impairment charges + valuation of bonus shares

[2] Gross value, including all taxes, of products and services sold, including direct product sales recognised on the date of shipment, marketplace sales on the date of order confirmation, and other services and revenues invoiced

[3] Direct product sales + marketplace commissions

[4] Germany + Austria + Belgium + Luxembourg + Netherlands + Poland + Switzerland

[5] Spain + Italy + Portugal

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xm9tYphoZZmYmJudZZyZl2eXZ2ZqxmCZZ5aemGpvYp6XmG2Wm2+WmZyaZnJmlmho

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95132-vu_cp_ca_2024-2025_eng_vdef.pdf