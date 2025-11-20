VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: After Belgium and Switzerland, Habitat is back in Spain // The iconic design continues its expansion across Europe

Press release

Paris, 20 November 2025. The Vente-unique.com Group, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, announces the return of the iconic Habitat brand in Spain.

A long-awaited and highly acclaimed return

After Belgium and Switzerland in September, Habitat launched its e-commerce site in Spain on 19 November 2025. This return was also eagerly awaited in a country where the iconic design brand has made a lasting impression for decades.

Since the reopening of its e-commerce site in France in June 2024, operated by the Vente-unique.com group, the brand has successfully won back its French audience with a revised product range and a modernised e-commerce site. Enthusiasm quickly spread beyond France's borders. In Belgium and Switzerland, thousands of internet users spontaneously signed up for launch alerts even before the local websites opened, and this enthusiasm was also shared in Spain, where consumers expressed the same impatience.

Reconnecting with fans and reaching new markets

This new launch aims first and foremost to reconnect with long-standing fans of the Habitat brand, who are attached to its iconic pieces and unique creative universe. Starting today, Spanish customers have access to more than 1,100 products on the https://www.habitat-design.com/es-es/ website, as well as on the Belgian website (https://www.habitat-design.com/fr-be/) and the Swiss website (https://www.habitat-design.com/fr-ch/).

The site includes iconic designs that have shaped the brand's history, such as the Ribbon lamp, the Kilo nesting tables and the Posada collection of customisable sofas, as well as new collections that express Habitat's contemporary new direction, such as the Austin collection, already a best-seller in France, and the recent Hélèna Pille x Habitat collaboration, which reinvents wood in a sleek and contemporary design collection.

But the approach goes beyond loyal enthusiasts. After winning back French customers since the relaunch of the website in 2024, Habitat now intends to expand its audience on a European scale. As in Belgium and Switzerland, the brand wants to appeal to a new generation of Spanish consumers who are sensitive to sustainable, aesthetic and accessible design, faithful to Sir Terence Conran's founding promise: 'The useful can be beautiful, and the beautiful accessible.'

A local experience designed down to the last detail

Whether in Belgium, Switzerland or Spain, Habitat has not simply reactivated a website that had been inactive for nearly two years. The brand has worked on every detail to offer a simple, reassuring and local experience. The most commonly used payment methods in each country, such as Bancontact in Belgium and Twint in Switzerland, are already available, and other solutions will be added in the coming weeks. Delivery services have been adapted with locally selected carriers to ensure speed and proximity. In Spain, a collection option at a branch has been added to the usual delivery methods, in addition to delivery to the room of your choice or to the foot of the lorry.

This relaunch is based on the logistical and digital expertise of the Vente-unique.com group. With a presence in 11 European countries, the group already has a strong understanding of local delivery, payment and purchasing processes. This experience has enabled the site to be relaunched in Belgium, Switzerland and now Spain within a short timeframe and to a high standard, by mobilising the technical, logistics and marketing teams.

"We want every European customer to experience Habitat in their own way: exploring our iconic creations, discovering new and inspiring pieces, and enjoying a simple and pleasant digital experience designed with them in mind. Every detail of the online journey, from product selection to delivery services, has been designed to make their lives easier and offer them the best in accessible design", says Sacha Vigna, CEO of the Habitat brand.

A springboard for European expansion

Belgium and Switzerland were a natural first step, given their cultural and linguistic proximity to France. Spain marks a new strategic advance, a key market with strong potential where Habitat is continuing its expansion. The brand is already preparing to open new sites in other European countries, with the ambition of gradually adapting its platforms to local customs.

Beyond that, the ambition is clear: to place Habitat on a path of European expansion, prioritising the largest markets such as Spain, before opening in Germany. The expansion will then continue to other territories and through a strengthened presence on local marketplaces.

Habitat is thus returning to the international stage with a strong conviction: to continue the history of an iconic brand by combining heritage and modernity. More than just an opening, this launch embodies a movement: that of accessible, desirable and timeless design, now just a few clicks away for customers in Spain, Belgium and Switzerland.

