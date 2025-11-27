VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Vente-unique.com awarded Customer Service of the Year 2026 in France for the fourth consecutive year

Press release

Paris, 27 November 2025. The Vente-unique.com Group, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, announces is proud to announce that it has been selected as Customer Service of the Year 2026 ("Service Client de l'Année 2026") in France in the Furniture and Decoration[1] category for the fourth consecutive year.

This distinction was awarded following an assessment by mystery shoppers based on the following five criteria, which cover all aspects of customer service:

Telephone calls;

Emails and/or forms;

Internet browsing;

Social media;

Chat.

Vente-unique.com has achieved the feat of improving its score year-on-year for almost all of these criteria and has once again improved its overall rating (17.71/20, vs 17.39 in 2025, 17.38 in 2024 and 17.19 in 2023).

An award that rewards the commitment of the entire Group since its creation

Vente-unique.com has once again demonstrated the relevance of its internal organisation in providing the best possible response to its customers. With more than 3 million customers served since its launch, customer satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's model and contributes directly to its success by promoting loyalty and repeat purchases.

After reaching record levels of activity in 2024-2025 (gross merchandise volume up 18.2% to €275.7 million and revenue up 12.5% to €200.1 million), Vente-unique.com will rely fully on the effectiveness of its customer service and its growth drivers (marketplace, Habitat brand, international business and fulfillment) to continue its commercial momentum in 2025-2026.

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth - ALCAF), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 14 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland) and has supplied over 3 million customers since its launch.

