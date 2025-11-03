VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Vente-unique.com expands into Scandinavia

3 November 2025. The Vente-unique.com group, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, announces its arrival on the Scandinavian market.

Ambitious targets in a promising market

With sales growth of +4.9% recorded in Northern and Eastern Europe during the first nine months of the 2024-2025 financial year, Vente-unique.com sees this market as a real opportunity to accelerate its international growth and validate its marketplace model with a demanding customer base.

A location designed to last

Thanks to its logistical performance, tailored products and targeted marketing campaigns, Vente-unique.com aims to quickly attract its first Scandinavian customers.

This launch marks the first step towards the opening of a dedicated marketplace, with local partner sellers carefully selected to meet market expectations.

Already recognised in several countries with the ESCDA award for Customer Service of the Year, the brand also relies on the quality of its customer support to offer a solid, distinctive and lasting experience in Scandinavia.

These strengths will ultimately enable it to gain recognition and become a leading player in online furniture sales in the region.

An offer tailored to the Scandinavian market

To attract a demanding clientele, Vente-unique.com had to adapt and overcome certain challenges.

The e-commerce site has been fully localised, not only linguistically but also culturally. The visuals and product selections have been adapted to the Scandinavian style, with an emphasis on sustainability and quality, while targeted marketing campaigns are carried out by native teams.

This challenge was made possible thanks to Vente-unique.com's expertise in internationalisation, centralised warehouses, and the support of native employees to ensure an authentic local approach.

This launch is supported by a dedicated team: a division manager coordinates the entire project, assisted by native project managers who contribute their cultural and linguistic expertise to ensure careful adaptation to local specificities.

More broadly, this rollout involves all of the company's departments, including technology, logistics, customer relations and marketing, illustrating the collective strength that has made Vente-unique.com's international launches so successful.

A proven logistics expertise

For nearly 20 years, Vente-unique.com has made logistics performance a cornerstone of its business model. To meet the specific challenges of the region (sparsely populated areas, long distances), the company has:

Strengthened its carrier partnerships ;

; Optimised flows to cover the entire territory of Norway and Sweden;

of Norway and Sweden; Developed tailored delivery solutions.

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth - ALCAF), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 3 million customers since its launch.

