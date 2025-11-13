

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens (SMAWF) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR1.619 billion, or EUR2.05 per share. This compares with EUR1.900 billion, or EUR2.38 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to EUR21.427 billion from EUR20.811 billion last year.



Siemens earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR1.619 Bln. vs. EUR1.900 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR2.05 vs. EUR2.38 last year. -Revenue: EUR21.427 Bln vs. EUR20.811 Bln last year.



Siemens noted that it proposes to increase the dividend from €5.20 a year earlier to €5.35 per share.



Looking ahead, the Group said: 'For fiscal 2026, we assume that the global economic environment will stabilize and that global GDP growth will remain near the prior-year level. We also anticipate that in fiscal 2026 negative currency effects will strongly burden nominal growth rates in volume as well as profit for our industrial businesses and earnings per share (EPS).'



For fiscal 2026, the company expects basic EPS from net income before purchase price allocation accounting (EPS pre PPA) of €10.40 to €11.



For fiscal 2026, Siemens expects comparable revenue growth of 6% to 8%.



For fiscal 2025, the company has recorded EPS pre PPA of €12.95, on revenue of €78.914 billion.



