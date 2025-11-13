

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (3RH.F) reported a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY21.829 billion, or JPY284.43 per share. This compares with JPY18.705 billion, or JPY243.85 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to JPY82.499 billion from JPY73.785 billion last year.



GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY21.829 Bln. vs. JPY18.705 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY284.43 vs. JPY243.85 last year. -Revenue: JPY82.499 Bln vs. JPY73.785 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News