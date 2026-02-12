

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (3RH.F) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY5.149 billion, or JPY67.09 per share. This compares with JPY4.564 billion, or JPY59.52 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to JPY22.491 billion from JPY20.295 billion last year.



GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY5.149 Bln. vs. JPY4.564 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY67.09 vs. JPY59.52 last year. -Revenue: JPY22.491 Bln vs. JPY20.295 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: JPY 143.57 Next quarter revenue guidance: JPY 44.131 B



