

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKKGY) on Thursday reported higher profit for the third quarter, supported by organic growth across all three business sectors - Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics.



Net profit increased to €898 million or €2.07 per share from €812 million or €1.86 per share in the prior year. Excluding one-time items, earnings per share pre edged up 0.9% to €2.32 from €2.30.



Operating result (EBIT) increased 11.3% to €1.221 billion from €1.097 billion last year.



EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization increased 8.6% year-on-year to €1.679 billion, while EBITDA pre rose 3.1% to €1.669 billion.



Net sales grew 1% from last year to €5.318 billion, driven by a 5.2% organic increase. Sales in the Life Science segment advanced 5.9% organically to €2.241 billion, Healthcare grew 4.6% to €2.203 billion, and Electronics rose 4.8% to €875 million.



Merck confirmed and narrowed its full-year 2025 guidance, citing increased visibility as the year progresses. It now expects net sales between €20.8 billion and €21.4 billion and EBITDA pre between €6.0 billion and €6.2 billion, with the midpoint unchanged. The company forecasts earnings per share pre of around €8.20 to €8.60, organic net sales growth of about 3%, and organic EBITDA pre growth of 5%-7%.



Previously, Merck had guided for organic sales growth of 2%-5% and organic EBITDA pre growth of 4%-8%.



