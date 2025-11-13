

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (3M0.F) reported a profit for first half that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY21.477 billion, or JPY79.27 per share. This compares with JPY26.867 billion, or JPY97.66 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to JPY574.885 billion from JPY569.006 billion last year.



Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY21.477 Bln. vs. JPY26.867 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY79.27 vs. JPY97.66 last year. -Revenue: JPY574.885 Bln vs. JPY569.006 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.177 Trln



