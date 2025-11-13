

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. (3M0.F, 2269.T), a Japanese maker of dairy, confectionery, and nutritional products, on Thursday revised down its annual sales guidance. However, the company reaffirmed the full-year earnings outlook.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026 (full year), Meiji Holdings now expects sales of JPY 1.177 trillion, compared with the earlier outlook of JPY 1.195 trillion.



The company still expects an annual net income of JPY 54 billion, or JPY 197.80 per share.



For the full year, the company still aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 105 per share, higher than last year's JPY 100 per share.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2025, Meiji Holdings had recorded a net profit of JPY 50.800 billion, or JPY 186.08 per share, on sales of JPY 1.154 trillion.



