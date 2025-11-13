Anzeige
Systemair AB: Systemair India's Managing Director to lead AMCA International

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Nov. 13, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- Members of the Air Movement and Control Association International (AMCA) have elected Asokdas Damodaran, Managing Director of Systemair India, as its President for the 2025-2026 term.

Asokdas Damodaran emphasizes his goal to strengthen AMCA's position as a truly global organization driven by regional expertise, shared values, and sustainable growth. His leadership will focus on aligning AMCA's initiatives with industry megatrends such as sustainability and digital transformation while addressing regional priorities.

Asokdas' priorities include enhancing AMCA standards and the Certified Ratings Program (CRP) beyond compliance, developing new performance differentiators, and fostering strategic partnerships to address global industry challenges collaboratively.

The Systemair Group shares AMCA's values of trust and transparency. In 1996, Systemair's Skinnskatteberg laboratory in Sweden became Europe's first AMCA-accredited facility for airflow and sound testing. Since then, Systemair has expanded its accredited labs to Germany, India, and the United States, reinforcing its commitment to engineering excellence and global quality standards.

With over 24 years of HVAC leadership experience, Asokdas has been instrumental in Systemair India's growth, driving innovation and energy-efficient ventilation solutions tailored to India's diverse climate. He also led the establishment of AMCA-accredited testing facilities in India.

"At Systemair Group, we have actively engaged with trade associations and certification bodies for decades to help advance the global ventilation industry, especially on critical issues like energy efficiency and healthy indoor air. We're proud that Asokdas has been appointed President of AMCA International, underscoring our commitment to supporting the sustainable, long-term growth of our sector," said Roland Kasper, CEO of Systemair.

For further information, please contact:
Cathrine Stjärnekull
Group Communications Director
cathrine.stjarnekull@systemair.com
+46 722406388

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/systemair-ab/r/systemair-india-s-managing-director-to-lead-amca-international,c4266671

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22134/4266671/3782756.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/systemair-indias-managing-director-to-lead-amca-international-302614467.html

