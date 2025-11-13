DarioHealth Corp.: DarioHealth Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Third quarter 2025 revenue was $5.0 million, compared to $7.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, and $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2025

Targeting $12.4 million in new business, reflecting both committed annual recurring revenue ("CARR") and late-stage opportunities nearing completion; 2026 pipeline expanded to $69 million

Exceeded 2025 goal of 40 new signed accounts for 2026 revenue, with 45 new signed accounts to date-several already contributing to 2025 results; average employer customer size nearly doubled what was projected

Strong business fundamentals in the third quarter including GAAP gross margin increase to 60%, 7 consecutive quarters of 80%+ non-GAAP gross margins on core B2B2C business, and $17.2 million, or 31%, reduction in operating expenses for the first nine months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024

Dario's integrated whole-person digital health platform is driving adoption as more than 50% of Company's new clients are choosing the multi-condition offering-combining AI-driven personalization across diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal, and mental health

Backed by $31.9 million in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet as of September 30, 2025, and accelerating commercial momentum, Dario expects to reach cashflow breakeven by late 2026 to early 2027

Dario will host an investor conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET today

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, along with strategic and commercial updates.

"As we execute a powerful transition to a high-margin recurring revenue model built on high-quality, long-term contracts generating 60% GAAP and 80%-plus non-GAAP gross margins, Dario's financials are significantly improving as evidenced by continued gross margin expansion, declines in operating expenses, and a robust balance sheet. We believe we are on a solid path to profitability," stated Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer of Dario. "While revenue declined during this transition, mainly due to our focus on a high-margin, annual recurring revenue model, our multi-condition platform is garnering strong traction with large insurers and with employers that are two to ten-times larger than our historical client size."

"We have 45 new clients in 2025 thus far and are targeting $12.4 million in new business including committed annual recurring revenues and a portion of our late-stage pipeline that is in the contracting process. Our commercial pipeline now stands at $69 million for 2026 reflecting the success of our channel strategy and robust momentum which we believe positions us for strong revenue acceleration in 2026 as we sign and onboard new clients. Our diversified customer base numbers over 125 clients, including four national and seven major regional health plans, 112 employers, and seven channel partners representing 116 million lives. With more than 50% of new contracts now multi-condition, we aim to lead healthcare's shift toward integrated, clinically proven, outcomes-driven digital solutions. We believe we have created tremendous value both in our technology platform and our business, and this is being recognized by other companies in the rapidly evolving digital health ecosystem," Raphael concluded.

In September 2025, in response to multiple unsolicited inbound expressions of interest, Dario engaged Perella Weinberg Partners and established a Special Committee of its Board of Directors. We will not be commenting further on this matter unless or until there is a material update.

Commercial Momentum Accelerates: Dario is a Multi-Condition Leader in Digital Health

45 New Annual Recurring Revenues ("ARR") Clients year-to-date, surpassing stated goal of signing 40 new accounts in 2025

year-to-date, surpassing stated goal of signing 40 new accounts in 2025 Signing Larger Clients that are increasingly looking for multi-condition solutions, doubling expected client size and doubling win rate for sustained revenue ramp

that are increasingly looking for multi-condition solutions, doubling expected client size and doubling win rate for sustained revenue ramp Value-Based Pricing Model Enables Faster Expansion as an increasing number of new accounts are opting for Dario's innovative new performance-based pricing model

as an increasing number of new accounts are opting for Dario's innovative new performance-based pricing model Expansion into Fall-Risk Assessment through strategic collaboration with OneStep to further drive measurable return on investment ("ROI") for health plans by reducing falls, the leading cause of injury of older adults in the U.S. generating more than $50 billion in annual direct medical costs

through strategic collaboration with OneStep to further drive measurable return on investment ("ROI") for health plans by reducing falls, the leading cause of injury of older adults in the U.S. generating more than $50 billion in annual direct medical costs Channel Partners Representing 116 million Lives are accelerating market penetration

"We believe that Dario's multi-condition platform, among the few in the market addressing over five conditions, is resonating strongly with blue-chip employers and insurers," said Steven Nelson, Dario's President and Chief Commercial Officer. "In addition to surpassing our new business goal, we have built a 2026 commercial pipeline that is extremely healthy and still has early 2026 and mid 2026 opportunities on the table due to diversifying our product market fit to new employers and health plans, including government opportunities. Impressively, more than 50% of our new clients choose our multi-condition option. We now serve over 125 clients, including Fortune 100 companies, and our diversified approach across employers, health plans, and pharma creates multiple revenue streams with low customer concentration risk. Our growth is further amplified by top-tier channel partnerships, collectively reaching over 116 million lives."

Solid Financial Foundation for Growth

Cash Balance of $31.9 million following a $17.5 million oversubscribed private placement during the third quarter of 2025

following a $17.5 million oversubscribed private placement during the third quarter of 2025 Runway to Cashflow Positive based on growing ARR, robust commercial pipeline, continued reductions in operating expenses, and strong cash position

based on growing ARR, robust commercial pipeline, continued reductions in operating expenses, and strong cash position Optimized Cap Table in September 2025, as all outstanding preferred shares converted into shares of common stock and common stock equivalents, creating a clearer equity structure

in September 2025, as all outstanding preferred shares converted into shares of common stock and common stock equivalents, creating a clearer equity structure Expanded Gross Margins in the third quarter of 2025 to 60% with the core B2B2C channel sustaining approximately 80% non-GAAP gross margins since the first quarter of 2024

in the third quarter of 2025 to 60% with the core B2B2C channel sustaining approximately 80% non-GAAP gross margins since the first quarter of 2024 Decreased Operating Expenses by $17 million, or 31%, in the first nine months of 2025 compared to the year-ago period and decreased by $3.4 million, or 21%, in the third quarter compared to the year-ago period, reflecting strong operational discipline, efficiencies and continued impact of the Company's artificial intelligence ("AI") transformation; Further 10-15% improvements expected from additional AI implementations and efficiencies over the next 12-15 months

by $17 million, or 31%, in the first nine months of 2025 compared to the year-ago period and decreased by $3.4 million, or 21%, in the third quarter compared to the year-ago period, reflecting strong operational discipline, efficiencies and continued impact of the Company's artificial intelligence ("AI") transformation; Further 10-15% improvements expected from additional AI implementations and efficiencies over the next 12-15 months Narrowed Operating Loss in the third quarter of 2025 by 21% and by 39% for the nine-month period compared to the same periods in 2024

in the third quarter of 2025 by 21% and by 39% for the nine-month period compared to the same periods in 2024 Credit Agreement amended to reset covenants, creating greater flexibility

"During the third quarter of 2025, Dario significantly strengthened its financial position, highlighted by an oversubscribed $17.5 million private placement, reflecting strong investor confidence in our ability to capture a massive digital health opportunity," stated Chen Franco Yehuda, Dario's Chief Financial Officer. "Our disciplined approach to operations resulted in further substantial reductions in operating expenses and corresponding operating loss on a year-over-year basis both for the third quarter of 2025 and the first nine months of 2025. High-quality accounts are translating into 60% GAAP gross margins and sustained 80% gross margins on our B2B2C business on a non-GAAP basis, setting Dario on a clear path to cashflow breakeven by late 2026 to early 2027."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $5.0 million, compared to $7.4 million, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and $5.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year decrease was primarily due to Dario's transition away from one-time and non-recurring revenues to its focus on building ARR revenues from its core B2B2C business and a significant scope change with a large national health plan client that was not renewed in the beginning of 2025.

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $3.0 million, compared to gross profit of $3.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and gross profit of $3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The reason for the increase as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024 resulted mainly from change in revenue mix and lower amortization of technology expenses recorded in the cost of revenues. Gross profit as a percentage of revenues increased year-over-year to 60% in the three months ended September, 2025, from 52% in the three months ended September 30, 2024, and increased from 55% in the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Non-GAAP gross profit, excluding $0.2 million of amortization expenses related to the acquisition of technology, stock-based compensation, and depreciation was $3.2 million, or 64% of revenues, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to non-GAAP gross profit of $5.2 million, or 70% of revenues, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and a non-GAAP gross profit of $3.4 million, or 64% of revenues, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Total operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025, were $12.5 million compared to $15.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and $12.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 a decrease of $3.4 million, or 21%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024, and an increase of $0.3 million, or 3%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025. The year-over-year decrease in operating expenses resulted mainly from increased operational efficiency and post-merger integration activities.

Non-GAAP operating expenses (excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition related expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, were $9.2 million compared to $12.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and $9.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, representing a decrease of 25% and 6%, respectively.

Operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $9.5 million, a decrease of $2.5 million, or 21%, compared to $12.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and remained relatively the same compared to $9.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The decrease in operating loss compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, was mainly due to an increase in operational efficiencies and post-merger integration activities.

Non-GAAP operating loss (excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition related expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses) for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $6.0 million representing a decrease of 16% and an decrease of 6% respectively, compared to a Non-GAAP operating loss of $7.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024, and Non-GAAP operating loss of $6.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Net loss was $10.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to a net loss of $12.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and $13.0 million for three months ended June 30, 2025.

Non-GAAP net loss (excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition related expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses) for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $7.0 million compared to a Non-GAAP net loss of $7.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and a Non-GAAP net loss of $10.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were $17.1 million, compared to $19.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The reason for the decrease as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was primarily due to Dario's transition away from one-time and non-recurring revenues to its focus on building ARR revenues from its core B2B2C business and a significant scope change with a large national health plan client that was not renewed in the beginning of 2025, partially offset by new ARR.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $9.9 million, an increase of $0.8 million or 9%, compared to gross profit of $9.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The reason for the increase as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024 resulted mainly from the change in revenue mix and lower amortization of technology expenses recorded in the cost of revenues. Gross profit as a percentage of revenues increased year-over-year to 58% in the nine months ended September 30, 2025, from 47% in the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Non-GAAP gross profit, excluding $1.6 million of amortization expenses related to the acquisition of technology, stock-based compensation and depreciation, was $11.4 million, or 67% of revenues, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to non-GAAP gross profit of $12.9 million, or 66% of revenues, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Total operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, were $38.0 million compared to $55.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $17.1 million, or 31%. The decrease in operating expenses compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024, resulted mainly from increased operational efficiencies and post merger integration activities.

Non-GAAP operating expenses (excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, were $29.6 million compared to $39.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, representing a decrease of $10.1 million.

Operating loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $28.1 million, a decrease of $17.9 million, or 39%, compared to $46.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in operating loss compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was mainly due to an increase in operational efficiencies and post merger integration activities.

Non-GAAP operating loss (excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition related expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $18.2 million representing a decrease of 32%, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $26.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Net loss was $32.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to a net loss of $33.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Non-GAAP net loss (excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition related expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $22.8 million compared to a Non-GAAP net loss of $13.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the amount of its targeted new business, its 2026 pipeline and expected strong revenue acceleration in 2026, that it expects to reach cashflow breakeven by late 2026 to early 2027, that it expects to transition to a high-margin recurring revenue model; that it is on a solid path to profitability; the number of new accounts it expects to sign in 2025, its potential future business opportunities, and that it expects to further cut its operating expenses over the next 12-15 months. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with peer companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures provided in the financial statement tables below.

Operating expenses (non-GAAP). Our presentation of non-GAAP operating expenses excludes stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition related expenses and depreciation of fixed assets. Due to varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash operating expenses, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude non-cash expenses provides us with an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own core business operating results over different periods of time.

Net loss (non-GAAP). Our presentation of adjusted net loss excludes the effect of certain items that are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net loss represents net loss determined under GAAP without regard to stock-based compensation expenses, deferred inventory, depreciation of fixed assets, earn-out remeasurement and acquisition related expenses and amortization. We believe these measures provide useful information to management and investors for analysis of our operating results.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

U.S. dollars in thousands



















September 30,

December 31,



2025

2024 ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 31,907

$ 27,764 Short-term bank deposits



-



697 Short-term restricted bank deposits



222



175 Trade receivables, net



2,375



4,804 Inventories



4,869



4,753 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses



2,812



2,336













Total current assets



42,185



40,529













NON-CURRENT ASSETS:











Deposits



79



79 Operating lease right of use assets



746



1,065 Long-term assets



307



313 Property and equipment, net



578



709 Intangible assets, net



16,405



18,762 Goodwill



57,427



57,427













Total non-current assets



75,542



78,355













Total assets

$ 117,727

$ 118,884 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

U.S. dollars in thousands (except stock and per share data)



















September 30,

December 31,



2025

2024 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Trade payables

$ 3,469

$ 3,045 Deferred revenues



860



1,583 Operating lease liabilities



442



504 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses



4,508



6,052 Current maturity of long-term loan



-



5,451













Total current liabilities



9,279



16,635













NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES











Operating lease liabilities



579



765 Long-term loan



30,617



23,472 Warrant liability



2,244



5,968 Other long-term liabilities



74



25













Total non-current liabilities



33,514



30,230













STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY **











Common stock of $0.0001 par value - authorized: 400,000,000 shares; issued and

outstanding: 6,768,184 and 1,919,422 shares on September 30, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively



4



4 Preferred stock of $0.0001 par value - authorized: 5,000,000 shares; issued and

outstanding: 0 and 49,585 shares on September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024,

respectively



*) -



*) - Additional paid-in capital



516,756



462,358 Accumulated deficit



(441,826)



(390,343)













Total stockholders' equity



74,934



72,019













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 117,727

$ 118,884 *) Represents an amount lower than $1.

(**) See note 1e regarding reverse share split.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)

U.S. dollars in thousands (except stock and per share data)































Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:























Services

$ 3,209

$ 5,604

$ 11,745

$ 14,424 Consumer hardware



1,798



1,819



5,383



5,012 Total revenues



5,007



7,423



17,128



19,436

























Cost of revenues:























Services



613



920



2,299



2,845 Consumer hardware



1,198



1,282



3,479



3,786 Amortization of acquired intangible assets



181



1,344



1,489



3,740 Total cost of revenues



1,992



3,546



7,267



10,371

























Gross profit



3,015



3,877



9,861



9,065

























Operating expenses:























Research and development

$ 3,328

$ 5,446

$ 11,157

$ 18,898 Sales and marketing



4,604



6,733



15,708



20,775 General and administrative



4,567



3,728



11,089



15,468

























Total operating expenses



12,499



15,907



37,954



55,141

























Operating loss



9,484



12,030



28,093



46,076

























Interest expenses



1,157



-



1,923



- Other financial expenses (income), net



(175)



313



2,645



(10,954)

























Total financial expenses (income), net



982



313



4,568



(10,954)

























Loss before taxes



10,466



12,343



32,661



35,122

























Income tax (benefit)



-



(13)



22



(2,007)

























Net loss

$ 10,466

$ 12,330

$ 32,683

$ 33,115

























Deemed dividend (contribution)

$ 8,389

$ 2,278

$ 18,800

$ (4,394)

























Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$ 18,855

$ 14,608

$ 51,483

$ 28,721

























Net loss per share:

















































Basic and diluted loss per share of common stock

$ 2.96

$ 4.91

$ 9.05

$ 10.38 Weighted average number of common stock used in

computing basic and diluted net loss per share**



3,138,106



2,020,872



2,673,794



1,954,679 (**) See note 1e regarding reverse share split.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

U.S. dollars in thousands



















Nine months ended



September 30,



2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net loss

$ (32,683)

$ (33,115) Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:











Stock-based compensation



7,327



13,206 Depreciation and impairment



247



773 Disposal of property and equipment



-



7 Change in operating lease right of use assets



319



666 Amortization of acquired intangible assets



2,357



4,519 Decrease in trade receivables, net



2,429



1,536 Increase in other accounts receivable, prepaid expense and long-term assets



(470)



(894) Decrease (increase) in inventories



(117)



320 Increase (decrease) in trade payables



424



(886) Decrease in other accounts payable and accrued expenses



(1,495)



(3,704) Decrease in deferred revenues



(723)



(621) Change in operating lease liabilities



(248)



(791) Change in fair value of warrant liability



(903)



(13,370) Non-cash financial expenses



2,832



432 Other



650



92













Net cash used in operating activities



(20,054)



(31,830)













Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchase of property and equipment



(116)



(117) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired



-



(8,796)













Net cash used in investing activities



(116)



(8,913)













Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from issuance of common stock and prefunded warrants, net of issuance costs



17,393



- Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of issuance costs



6,754



20,206 Proceeds from borrowings on credit agreement, net



31,700



- Repayment of long-term loan



(31,515)



-













Net cash provided by financing activities



24,332



20,206













Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents



4,162



(20,537) Effect of exchange rate differences on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents



(19)



(50) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



27,764



36,797 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 31,907

$ 16,210 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:











Cash paid during the period for interest on long-term loan

$ 2,260

$ 2,968 Non-cash activities:











Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities

$ -

$ 428 Exercise of pre-funded warrants to common stock upon acquisition

$ 2,821

$ - The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Reconciliation of Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP) U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended September 30, 2025



GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses Amortization of

acquisition

related expenses

and depreciation

of fixed assets Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues $ 1,992

(6)

(192)

1,794 Gross Profit

3,015

6

192

3,213

















Research and development

3,328

(389)

(30)

2,909 Sales and Marketing

4,604

(555)

(308)

3,741 General and Administrative

4,567

(2,000)

(17)

2,550 Total Operating Expenses

12,499

(2,944)

(355)

9,200 Operating Loss $ (9,484)

2,950

547

(5,987) Financing expenses

928

-

-

982 Net Loss $ (10,466)

2,950

547

(6,969)

Reconciliation of Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP) U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended September 30, 2024



GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses Amortization of

acquisition

related expenses

and depreciation

of fixed assets Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues $ 3,546

7

(1,359)

2,194 Gross Profit

3,877

(7)

1,359

5,229

















Research and development

5,446

(748)

(63)

4,635 Sales and Marketing

6,733

(948)

(689)

5,096 General and Administrative

3,728

(1,097)

(17)

2,614 Total Operating Expenses

15,907

(2,793)

(769)

12,345 Operating Loss $ (12,030)

2,786

2,128

(7,116) Financing expenses

313

-





313 Income Tax

(13)









(13) Net Loss $ (12,330)

2,786

2,128

(7,416)

Reconciliation of Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP) U.S. dollars in thousands

Nine months ended September 30, 2025



GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses Amortization of

acquisition

related expenses

and depreciation

of fixed assets Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues $ 7,267

(22)

(1,529)

5,716 Gross Profit

9,861

22

1,529

11,412

















Research and development

11,157

(1,356)

(104)

9,697 Sales and Marketing

15,708

(1,953)

(926)

12,829 General and Administrative

11,089

(3,996)

(46)

7,047 Total Operating Expenses

37,954

(7,305)

(1,076)

29,573 Operating Loss $ (28,093)

7,327

2,605

(18,161) Financing expenses

4,568

-

-

4,568 Income Tax

22









22 Net Loss $ (32,683)

7,327

2,605

(22,751)

Reconciliation of Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP) U.S. dollars in thousands

Nine months ended September 30, 2024



GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses Amortization of

acquisition

related expenses

and depreciation

of fixed assets Non -GAAP Cost of Revenues $ 10,371

(5)

(3,784)

6,582 Gross Profit

9,065

5

3,784

12,854

















Research and development

18,898

(2,311)

(187)

16,400 Sales and Marketing

20,775

(4,354)

(859)

15,562 General and Administrative

15,468

(6,536)

(1,175)

7,757 Total Operating Expenses

55,141

(13,201)

(2,221)

39,719 Operating Loss $ (46,076)

13,206

6,005

(26,865) Financing expenses

(10,954)

-

-

(10,954) Income Tax

(2,007)









(2,007) Net Loss $ (33,115)

13,206

6,005

(13,904)

