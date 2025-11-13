VigilAigent Corp: VigilAigent Expands Strategic Partnership, Tripling Endpoint Coverage and Strengthening Growth Outlook

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / VigilAigent, a next-generation managed security services provider (MSSP) and subsidiary of Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCID:TGCB), today announced the expansion of a long-standing partner engagement, marking a major growth milestone that underscores VigilAigent's partner-first strategy and accelerating market traction.

The expanded agreement adds 1,000 additional endpoints being protected, nearly tripling the partner's footprint on the VigilAigent platform. The 3-year engagement represents a total contract value exceeding $100,000, which is a strong indicator of the platform's ability to scale recurring revenue through partner loyalty and technology differentiation.

The partner, which serves clients across the public sector, healthcare, construction, utilities, agriculture, and professional services, has been aligned with VigilAigent since early 2024. The decision to expand coverage followed the introduction of VigilAigent's technology roadmap and the live deployment of The ORACLE, the company's first fully operational agentic Ai Virtual Aigent now in production.

By combining adaptive automation with expert human oversight, VigilAigent enables its partners to expand protection across their existing and prospective customer base without adding headcount or complexity, an increasingly vital advantage in the cybersecurity marketplace.

"In today's AI-driven security environment, technology evolves fast, but partnerships are what keep organizations grounded, resilient, and ready for what's next," said Bobby Mikkelsen, CEO of VigilAigent. "Our commitment is simple: to be the best partner imaginable, one that delivers innovation without ever sacrificing trust."

This latest expansion reflects VigilAigent's growing footprint among managed service providers (MSPs) and further validates its channel-first strategy, which combines agentic Ai innovation with human-in-the-loop precision to deliver scalable, intelligent protection. The result is a platform designed to grow alongside its partners while continuously enhancing operational efficiency and profitability.

About VigilAigent Corp.

VigilAigent Corp. (OTCID:TGCB) is redefining managed security with Ai-powered Virtual Aigents that combine human vigilance with the speed and accuracy of agentic Ai. By augmenting cybersecurity teams with autonomous detection, correlation, and response capabilities, VigilAigent delivers faster threat identification, deeper context, and more effective defense.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical, or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, and in its Annual Reports to Shareholders.

For more information, visit www.vigilaigent.com

Media Contact:

Tego Cyber Inc.

8565 S Eastern Avenue, Suite 150

Las Vegas, NV 89123

info@tegocyber.com

SOURCE: VigilAigent Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vigilaigent-expands-strategic-partnership-tripling-endpoint-cover-1101842