VigilAigent Corp: Tego Cyber Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Record Revenue Growth, Strengthened Balance Sheet, and Breakthrough Ai Advancements Signal Accelerated Path Toward Profitability

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCID:TGCB), a cybersecurity company delivering AI-driven threat intelligence and managed security solutions, today announced financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025 ("Q1 2026").

Financial Highlights

Revenue: Gross revenue increased from $107,481 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, to $555,994 for the same period in 2025 - representing more than 5x year-over-year growth.

Net Loss: Net loss improved significantly, decreasing from $1,239,718 to $519,907, a 60% reduction, reflecting early operating leverage from recent acquisitions.

Current Assets: Current assets rose from $5,142 on June 30, 2025 to $1,020,609 at September 30, 2025 - an increase of over 198x.

Total Assets: Total assets expanded from $5,142 to $6,228,137, an increase of more than 1,200x, driven primarily by the addition of newly acquired business units.

"The dramatic improvement in our financial position reflects the successful completion and integration of our acquisitions during the quarter," said Bobby Mikkelsen, CEO of Tego Cyber Inc. "These results represent only six weeks of contributions from the newly acquired assets. With the early traction we're seeing from VigilAigent and our Ai-driven managed security initiatives, I expect that we will reach positive EBITDA early next year."

Operational Highlights for Q1 2026

September 1, 2025: Tego closed its previously announced acquisition, creating a combined company with over $7 million in recurring annual revenue, 1,000+ clients, and a significantly accelerated path to profitability.

September 18, 2025: VigilAigent, a subsidiary of Tego, announced a major milestone with the introduction of its first Virtual Aigent prototype, Aigent Deuce, which entered limited production testing for threat hunting and demonstrated exceptional performance in real-world security incidents.

Operational Highlights Subsequent to September 30, 2025

October 6, 2025: VigilAigent launched its website and full solutions portfolio, introducing a next-generation approach to managed security that combines Virtual Aigents - Ai-driven digital operatives performing machine-speed threat analysis - with Special Aigents, human experts focused on complex incident response.

October 16, 2025: Aigent Deuce completed controlled testing and transitioned to full operational status, validating VigilAigent's agentic Ai approach to threat detection and response.

November 13, 2025: VigilAigent expanded a long-standing partner engagement, adding 1,000 new protected endpoints, tripling the partner's footprint on the platform. The three-year contract represents an annual value exceeding $100,000.

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. was founded to provide enterprises with advanced, AI-driven cybersecurity solutions that integrate directly into leading SIEM platforms. Tego's threat intelligence and correlation engine enriches security events with real-time context, empowering security teams to respond to threats faster and with greater accuracy.

About VigilAigent

VigilAigent, a subsidiary of Tego Cyber Inc., is redefining managed security with Ai-powered Virtual Aigents that combine human vigilance with the speed and accuracy of Agentic Ai. By augmenting cybersecurity teams with autonomous detection and correlation capabilities, VigilAigent delivers faster threat identification, deeper context, and more effective response.

For more information, visit www.vigilaigent.com.

